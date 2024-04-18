Lara Trump's Leggy New Photo Proves Her Fitness Routine Is Next-Level
In 2014, Lara Yunaska became a member of the Trump dynasty after marrying Donald Trump's second youngest son Eric Trump. Since then, Lara and Eric, who share two kids, son Eric Jr. and daughter Carolina Trump, have enjoyed a blissful marriage. "Nine years later and I'd marry you all over again today. It's funny how the fact that I had two broken wrists on our wedding day foreshadowed the crazy challenges that we would face together over the years. All of the craziness keeps making us stronger. Happy Anniversary," Lara wrote in a November 2023 Instagram post celebrating the couple's 9th wedding anniversary.
Outside of being a dedicated mother and wife, Lara has also proven herself to be a total fitness enthusiast. Speaking to the Trump organization in an interview, Lara shared how she manages to stay active despite her busy schedule. "I like to change up my workout as often as possible so that I don't get bored and my body doesn't stop responding," she revealed. When Lara is not engaged in solo sweat sessions, the mom of two employs the help of a personal trainer, as seen in a March 2020 post on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, Lara's dedication has paid off and she has more than enough proof including a leggy new photo.
Lara Trump enjoys showing off her incredibly toned body
On April 7, 2024 music executive LJ Fino took to Instagram to share a group picture featuring himself and Lara Trump alongside two other people. "I got enemies, got a lot of enemies. Got a lot of people tryna drain me of my energy," Fino wittily captioned the post. But while all four parties flashed gorgeous smiles, Lara (or should we say her legs) was the star of the show. In the photo, the busy working mother sported a crisp white shirt and a mini plaid black and white skirt showing off her toned legs. Completing the look, Lara opted for a pair of sneakers while wearing her blonde hair in a loose wavy style.
Eric Trump's wife has kept fans abreast of her fitness journey on social media over the years, frequently sharing clips and images showcasing her progress on Instagram. In March 2024, the former television producer showed off her sculpted body in a workout video featuring her 4-year-old, Caroline. "Take your daughter to workout day," she captioned the adorable Instagram clip showing the mother-daughter duo in a gym.
But while a few of her routines might seem simple on the surface, Lara also regularly engages in rigorous exercise as captured in a September 2022 post that's making our muscles ache just watching it. A political powerhouse, a mom, a wife, and a fitness guru? Lara continues to prove she can do it all.