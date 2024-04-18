Lara Trump's Leggy New Photo Proves Her Fitness Routine Is Next-Level

On April 7, 2024 music executive LJ Fino took to Instagram to share a group picture featuring himself and Lara Trump alongside two other people. "I got enemies, got a lot of enemies. Got a lot of people tryna drain me of my energy," Fino wittily captioned the post. But while all four parties flashed gorgeous smiles, Lara (or should we say her legs) was the star of the show. In the photo, the busy working mother sported a crisp white shirt and a mini plaid black and white skirt showing off her toned legs. Completing the look, Lara opted for a pair of sneakers while wearing her blonde hair in a loose wavy style.

Eric Trump's wife has kept fans abreast of her fitness journey on social media over the years, frequently sharing clips and images showcasing her progress on Instagram. In March 2024, the former television producer showed off her sculpted body in a workout video featuring her 4-year-old, Caroline. "Take your daughter to workout day," she captioned the adorable Instagram clip showing the mother-daughter duo in a gym.

But while a few of her routines might seem simple on the surface, Lara also regularly engages in rigorous exercise as captured in a September 2022 post that's making our muscles ache just watching it. A political powerhouse, a mom, a wife, and a fitness guru? Lara continues to prove she can do it all.