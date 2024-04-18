Prince William's First Engagement Since Kate Middleton's Cancer News Is Heartbreaking

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales spent the first part of early 2024 keeping a low profile as the princess worked through health struggles that culminated in a heartbreaking cancer announcement on March 22, 2024. Weeks later, on April 18, William visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food distribution charity about 16 miles southeast of London, unaccompanied by his wife as might be expected in light of her health news.

The prince spent the royal engagement speaking to the public, loading meals into delivery fans, and he even got his hands dirty in the kitchen, helping Surplus to Supper workers make a hearty tomato-based Bolognese sauce. William appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and laughing with the charity employees. However, we couldn't help but feel saddened by the multiple ways Kate's absence was felt at the event.

William's first public appearance post-cancer announcement certainly had Kate at the front of everyone's minds. But considering Bolognese sauce was also one of the first meals William cooked for his then-girlfriend Kate in the early 2000s, one couldn't help but doubly notice the beloved princess' absence.