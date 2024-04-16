Here Is How Prince William Has Been Handling Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

The first few months of 2024 have not been easy for the British royal family. In March, Princess Catherine announced her cancer diagnosis. What's more, King Charles III has also stepped back from royal duties while he receives his cancer treatment. While the late Queen Elizabeth II once described 1992 as a year she would not look back on "with undiluted pleasure," it appears the House of Windsor may be experiencing an Annus Horribilis 2.0.

Prince William not only is grappling with his father's diagnosis and what it means for the throne, but he's watching his wife undergo treatment for her own health matters. It's a lot for one person to take on at once, let alone in the harsh glare of the public eye. As a source told Page Six, "William is doing his best, one minute he's doing the school run and now he is under incredible stress."

While the royal family has long championed the idea of maintaining a "stiff upper lip" in the face of trial and tribulation, William has long championed making his mental health a priority. As he told CALMZine (via The Guardian) in 2017, "There may be a time and a place for the stiff upper lip, but not at the expense of your health." While the Waleses have made an effort to keep their family's health matters relatively private, there have been some updates on how the prince has dealt with Catherine's cancer diagnosis so far.