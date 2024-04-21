Inside Zooey Deschanel's Friendship With Former On-Screen Love Interest Jake Johnson

In the past, Zooey Deschanel has gotten real about her chemistry with Jake Johnson on "New Girl," revealing that their easy connection was actually worrisome for the writers during the early seasons of the series. "I feel like at first we would be put in a scene and they'd be like, 'Too much chemistry!" Deschanel shared on an October 2012 PaleyFest panel. "It'd just be, like, a normal scene and [the writers] would be like, 'We do not want to develop that [yet].'"

While this might've initially limited Deschanel and Johnson's on-screen time together, that didn't keep the two from connecting behind the scenes. On the "Welcome to Our Show" podcast, which Deschanel hosts with former co-stars Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris, the "500 Days of Summer" star and Johnson talked about the comedic bits that have spanned their friendship, with each commending the other for their longstanding commitment.

"We're still, over text, doing bits that we started on the first season of 'New Girl,'" Deschanel said, with Johnson explaining that his favorite inside joke is the one where they pretend to be managers. While this started with the two playfully bidding for a chance to manage screenwriter Max Winkler's three-legged German Shepherd, it's touched other aspects of their life, with Johnson mentioning that he jokingly told Deschanel that he had "signed" her daughter before she was even born.