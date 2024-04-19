Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Confirmed What We Suspected About Joe Alwyn Romance

Taylor Swift's eleventh album, "The Tortured Poets Department," seemingly confirmed several things about her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Through her 2023 track "You're Losing Me's" lyrics, the Grammy winner apparently revealed that Alwyn had no intentions of marrying her. However, "So Long, London" off the 2024 release further cemented the idea through the bridge's lyrics: "You swore that you loved me but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof."

We saw another nod to Swift's lost hope of becoming Alwyn's wife someday in the title track. While the song primarily seems to be about her controversial fling with Matty Healy, she manages to sneak a reference to Alwyn. In the bridge, Swift recalls how she got butterflies in her stomach when Healy moved one of her rings onto her ring finger because that was the closest she ever came to a real proposal. Although the British actor might not have officially popped the question, "loml" hints that they discussed the possibility with the heartbreaking lyrics, "Talking rings and talking cradles. I wish I could unrecall how we almost had it all."

While all of this was undoubtedly a heartbreaking situation for Swift, her happier lyrics from the past make her sadness feel even more evident. Her 2019 album, "Lover," featured an upbeat track called "Paper Rings," which detailed how Swift would agree to marry Alwyn even if he popped the question using paper rings. Similarly, in "I Think He Knows," the singer subtly urges her beau to propose quickly.