Taylor Swift's Not-So-Subtle Nod To North West In thanK You aIMee Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Taylor Swift dropped "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19, 2024, and while fans were expecting to hear songs about her ex, Joe Alwyn, one person they maybe weren't expecting to pop up was Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.

Fans have been speculated about what — or, more importantly, who — the songs on the album are about, and one big theory is that the track "thanK you aIMee" was written about Kim Kardashian and references her and Kanye West's daughter, North West. Released as part of the deluxe version of the album titled "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," the track's title has some interesting capitalized letters, spelling out KIM. It equally has some very telling lyrics. In the song, Swift not-so-subtly sings, "I changed your name and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Many fans pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Swift appeared to reference North West and her love for making TikToks. In fact, it was in a TikTok video that she opened up about her learning disability. One X user wrote, "what are the odds of north west posting a tiktok with thanK you aIMee." Another tweeted, "i can't wait for north west to post her video dancing to thanK you aIMee." A third teased, "I wonder what North West's favourite track on #TTPD is? I think she'd like thanK you aIMee, but maybe that's just me."