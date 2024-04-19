Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Desperate For A Brangelina Truce Before Her 18th Birthday

In spite of her parents' superstar status, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has managed to live a mostly under-the-radar life. As she approaches her major milestone birthday, though, it seems Shiloh is ready to speak out and stand up for herself. This includes giving her parents some advice. "Shiloh used to be pretty quiet about [her parents' fighting], but now she's taking a stand and telling both of them they need to get it together and grow up," a source shared with Life & Style.

While Shiloh may think that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie need to "grow up," the teen is certainly doing some growing up of her own, which has a lot to do with her taking a stand against her parents' feud. The source explained, "Shiloh's old enough to know they're feuding over the place in France and knows that they speak only through lawyers, and she's had enough."

Shiloh's alleged request isn't a lot to ask — especially since she has been dealing with her parents' divorce for a large portion of her life and feeling the repercussions of drama surrounding her living situation and rumors in the media. "All she wants is for them to get along. She has spent most of her life seeing them argue and she can't take it anymore. She's begging them to think of her and her siblings and finally bury the hatchet," the source explained. Here's hoping she gets her birthday wish.