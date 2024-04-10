The Drama Surrounding Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Living Situation With Brad, Explained
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle for their six children ever since she filed for divorce in 2016. After years of back and forth, the legal spat appeared to finally come to an end in 2021 when the "Fight Club" star received joint custody. However, Jolie restarted their legal drama with their divorce judge by claiming he hadn't been honest about his relationship with Pitt. In the meantime, several of their children have become adults, and in May 2024, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 18, too.
According to a Life & Style insider, as Shiloh nears adulthood, she has gradually come out of her shell and made loads of friends. They also noted that she was earning thousands of dollars a week by working various jobs and felt ready to enter the world of dating. As the milestone age approached, Shiloh was reportedly pondering various life-shaping decisions like her career and education. While those choices still seem to be up in the air at the time of writing, Shiloh has at least found the perfect living arrangement.
In March 2024, a source confirmed with InTouch Weekly that Shiloh intended to exercise her freedom as an adult by moving in with her dad. They explained, "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy's little girl." The insider also noted that while the "Se7en" star couldn't be happier about living with his daughter, Pitt's ex-wife understandably had some reservations.
Angelina Jolie wants to respect her daughter's independence
The InTouch Weekly source shared how Angelina Jolie was handling the idea of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt moving in with her dad, Brad Pitt, acknowledging, "Naturally, Angelina wasn't happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions." They added that the "Girl, Interrupted" star found solace in knowing that her daughter would never be too far away because Pitt lives close to her home.
While all the pieces fall into place for Shiloh, the only wild card that remains is her dad's partner, Ines de Ramon. According to the source, the Swiss native moved in with him a little while ago, but she hadn't met any of Pitt's children just yet. So, the sudden proximity to Shiloh may create an awkward situation or even lead to some tension. However, the confidant claimed that Pitt wasn't deterred by the possible awkwardness and felt optimistic about the move.
The same seemingly cannot be said about Shiloh's siblings because they've reportedly been at odds over Pitt and had doubts about Shiloh's decision to move in with him. Jolie and Pitt have been involved in an ongoing legal drama about their formerly jointly-owned winery since 2022. The court battle has led to the uncovering of some unsettling details about the former It couple's relationship, including a terrifying 2016 plane incident during which Pitt allegedly physically and verbally abused Jolie and their children, per documents obtained by The New York Times.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a unique perspective on her parents' split
After suffering through years of alleged abuse, most of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children developed a complicated relationship with him. While a few of them seemingly want nothing to do with the actor anymore, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has supposedly taken a more compassionate approach. In 2023, a source confirmed to InTouch Weekly that Shiloh harbored no ill will towards her father for his erratic behavior and crucially looked forward to seeing more of his sober, and therefore more reliable, self in the future.
They further added that she desperately wanted her parents to finalize their divorce and move on with their lives. Another insider clarified to Life & Style magazine in 2024 that Shiloh wasn't picking a favorite like the rest of her siblings. Rather, she's developed a unique perspective on Jolie and Pitt's marriage that allows her to empathize with each of them without being too critical of the other. Likewise, another confidant told Life & Style that Shiloh hoped for greener pastures.
"Shiloh just wants her family to be whole and happy again," they noted. "[Shiloh] loves both her parents, and while she understands things will always be different, her dream is to see them become friends." Previously, a source explained to the outlet that Pitt's close relationship with Shiloh largely stemmed from their shared passions like basketball, history, and culture.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.