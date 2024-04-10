The Drama Surrounding Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Living Situation With Brad, Explained

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle for their six children ever since she filed for divorce in 2016. After years of back and forth, the legal spat appeared to finally come to an end in 2021 when the "Fight Club" star received joint custody. However, Jolie restarted their legal drama with their divorce judge by claiming he hadn't been honest about his relationship with Pitt. In the meantime, several of their children have become adults, and in May 2024, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 18, too.

According to a Life & Style insider, as Shiloh nears adulthood, she has gradually come out of her shell and made loads of friends. They also noted that she was earning thousands of dollars a week by working various jobs and felt ready to enter the world of dating. As the milestone age approached, Shiloh was reportedly pondering various life-shaping decisions like her career and education. While those choices still seem to be up in the air at the time of writing, Shiloh has at least found the perfect living arrangement.

In March 2024, a source confirmed with InTouch Weekly that Shiloh intended to exercise her freedom as an adult by moving in with her dad. They explained, "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy's little girl." The insider also noted that while the "Se7en" star couldn't be happier about living with his daughter, Pitt's ex-wife understandably had some reservations.