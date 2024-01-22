How The Royals Have Responded To The Jeffrey Epstein Drama Over The Years

The following article mentions sexual abuse allegations.

By now, royal pundits know all about Prince Andrew's scandalous friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The two had a long history; Andrew is known to have stayed over at Epstein's New York residence, and the pair of men were once photographed partying on a yacht surrounded by several topless women. Then there's the infamous picture of a beaming Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre with Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, grinning in the background. This picture would go on to become a key piece of evidence in the sexual assault trial Giuffre brought against the prince in 2021. (Andrew denies that the picture is genuine and insists he has no memory of ever meeting Giuffre.)

The British royals have weathered a handful of scandals in recent decades, but Andrew is the first person in the family's long history to have been publicly accused of sexual assault. Given the institution's tendency to sweep things under the rug, it perhaps comes as little surprise that the royal family has tried to stay quiet about the allegations.

When all court documents relating to the Epstein case were unsealed in January 2024, the royals once again found themselves in an unwanted spotlight. Andrew is mentioned in the documents 69 times, serving as a vivid reminder of Giuffre's accusations.