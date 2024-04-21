Taylor Swift's I Hate It Here Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About This Lyric

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" has all the details fans have been craving. It's got 31 tracks (Surprise! Double album!), more Easter eggs than a bunny can carry, and references to Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce in addition to the obv breakup numbers. ("The Alchemist" has references to "touch down" and a guy being "the greatest in the league" — it doesn't take a Ph.D. to figure that one out.) Still, you can't please everyone, even if you're a massively popular artist. One song in particular from "Tortured Poets" is sparking lots of controversy online.

"I Hate It Here" is an ode to romantic escapism. The narrator, tired of "mid-city hopes and small-town fears" (per Genius), spends most of her time going to "secret gardens in my mind" to which only she holds the key. The bridge seems to give a little nod to fellow tortured poet Alanis Morrisette: "I'm lonely, but I'm good / I'm bitter, but I swear I'm fine." However, she also recalls playing a childhood game with friends where they would pick a decade in which to live. "I'd say the 1830s but without all the racists / And getting married off for the highest bid," Swift sings.

This set off a backlash from listeners who found the line glib and tone-deaf. "I gotta say: pretty astonishing to stipulate that she wants to live in the 1830s, 'except without the racists' and not mention slavery, so slavery still exists but everyone's chill about it," tweeted one on X (aka Twitter).