Travis Kelce Is Still Unclear On This Aspect Of His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Pop culture power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship took the world by storm when they first started dating in the second half of 2023. From Swift cheering Kelce on at his football games to Kelce doing the same at Swift's concerts (including the swoon-worthy show where the singer first switched up her "Karma" lyrics to say, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me"), the star-studded union seemed meant to be.

But months after their public debut, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can't wrap his head around one thing: how did it happen? On an April 10, 2024, episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights," the Kelces spoke with rapper Lil Dicky. Toward the end of the episode, Lil Dicky couldn't help but share his two cents about the Kelce/Swift phenomenon.

Praising the couple's all-American romance, Lil Dicky compared the relationship to the most popular girl in school falling in love with the most popular athlete. "Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser," the rapper said. "There's something classic about it." Travis humbly replied, "I don't know how I did it because she was not into sports. I don't know how the f*** I did it."