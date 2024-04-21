Travis Kelce Is Still Unclear On This Aspect Of His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Pop culture power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship took the world by storm when they first started dating in the second half of 2023. From Swift cheering Kelce on at his football games to Kelce doing the same at Swift's concerts (including the swoon-worthy show where the singer first switched up her "Karma" lyrics to say, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me"), the star-studded union seemed meant to be.
But months after their public debut, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can't wrap his head around one thing: how did it happen? On an April 10, 2024, episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights," the Kelces spoke with rapper Lil Dicky. Toward the end of the episode, Lil Dicky couldn't help but share his two cents about the Kelce/Swift phenomenon.
Praising the couple's all-American romance, Lil Dicky compared the relationship to the most popular girl in school falling in love with the most popular athlete. "Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser," the rapper said. "There's something classic about it." Travis humbly replied, "I don't know how I did it because she was not into sports. I don't know how the f*** I did it."
It didn't take long for Travis Kelce to turn on his confident charm
While Travis Kelce modestly claimed that he wasn't sure how he wooed Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest pop stars, it didn't take long for him to 'fess up. When Lil Dicky reminded Kelce of the initial ways he tried to win over Taylor Swift in early 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs star quickly acknowledged, "I know exactly how I did it," before lightheartedly switching topics, prompting laughs from his co-host and guest.
Indeed, Kelce wasn't afraid to be outspoken about his admiration for Swift in the early days of their relationship. On a July 2023 episode of "New Heights," Kelce admitted to trying to speak to the singer after her concert so he could gift her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Unfortunately, that didn't pan out, and he wasn't able to meet her backstage.
That fumble quickly turned into a touchdown when news got back to Swift about the attempted meet-and-greet. In her interview for the Time Person of the Year Award, Swift said their partnership "all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that." Yep, he knew exactly how he did it, and she did, too.
Travis Kelce has gone out of his way to make the high-profile romance work
The Kansas City Chiefs football star might like to say it was luck or fate that he ended up dating the international pop star, but that would be ignoring a critical component of what makes their bond so special. Travis Kelce goes above and beyond to make his star-studded relationship with Taylor Swift work, even when that means reportedly spending millions to keep the romance alive.
In an effort to protect their budding partnership from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, Kelce moved into a new $6 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after his relationship with Swift began. Unfortunately, that didn't stop trespassers from passing through the gated community's security and knocking on his window the first day he moved in — one of the admittedly scarier downsides of Travis and Swift's high-profile romance.
As alarming as that incident must've been, it's not scaring Kelce away. In a cover story for the Wall Street Journal, the football star said, "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f***ing mind-blowing." Even the fact that Kelce would suggest he didn't know how his relationship with Swift started shows that he's not in it for the bragging rights. The professional athlete seems to genuinely care for and support his pop star boo, which is part of what makes their "Love Story" so heartwarming to watch.