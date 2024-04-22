What Michelle Obama Missed Most About Life Before Fame While In The White House

When former First Lady Michelle Obama first walked into the White House, she realized that her job's luxuries weren't as nice as they seemed. In her 2020 documentary "Becoming," she recalled that while having tea with Laura Bush before the handover, she noticed that the White House support staff primarily consisted of African-American and Latino men in impeccable tuxedos.

The former First Lady recognized some of these men as her family members and came to a realization, which she recalled, "I didn't want [my daughters] thinking that grown African American men serve them in tuxedos," (via US Weekly). Michelle added that she didn't want her daughter's impressionable friends to feel that these men existed to serve them, so she made a major fashion change for the staff by switching to a more informal dress code. While the best-selling author felt grateful for the support staff's services, she also believed they took away some of the independence of her pre-White House life.

So, when Extra asked her what she missed about those times, she answered, "It's the little things, going into a grocery store and picking my own apple and checking it out and reaching into my wallet and pulling out my wallet," adding, "I don't even know where my wallet is right now. I don't think I've seen it all day. I'm just trying to keep my regular life mojo up." While it may have been harder for Michelle to find a semblance of a normal life during her husband's terms, she tried to ensure her daughters grew up normal.