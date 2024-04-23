Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Gave Her An Important Reminder Before She Became Duchess
To say Meghan Markle hasn't had the easiest time since she entered her relationship with Prince Harry would be an understatement. There's been more than a fair share of drama between Meghan and the royal family. Despite things like brutal parodies on "Family Guy" and other cartoons, there are plenty of people in Meghan and Harry's corner. Before the royal couple got engaged and her life changed forever, one of Meghan's co-stars from "Suits" gave her a reminder that she wasn't alone.
Actor Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane, the father of Meghan's character Rachel Zane, on the show. In an E! News interview in April 2024, Pierce reminisced about something he told Meghan prior to her exit from the program. On their last day working together, they shot the wedding between Rachel and Patrick J. Adams' character Mike. Pierce told the outlet, "I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You're going to be in this bubble. I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends. And I hope you count me in that number.'"
Pierce was glad he had the opportunity to share that message with Meghan prior to her engagement to Harry. Unlike other "Suits" cast members at her wedding, Pierce wasn't there. However, he saw the couple at an event where Meghan won an award. "It was great to see them because there's this public persona, and then it's the two that I know," Pierce said.
Pierce feels like Meghan misses acting
Wendell Pierce has shared additional advice for Meghan Markle over the years. In a snippet of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" shared by People, Pierce discussed the conversation he had with Meghan that last day they worked together. He also raved about Meghan when Chris Wallace asked, "How is Meghan Markle as an actress? How is Meghan Markle as a person?" Pierce had nothing but positive comments, saying, "She's wonderful as both. She's the nicest person ever ... The one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again."
Those sentiments aren't confirmed by the Duchess of Sussex. On a return to acting, she told Variety in 2022, "No. I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." However, Meghan did return to acting in 2023 for a surprising cameo in a commercial for Clevr Blends. It's possible that Meghan told Pierce she missed acting, although she publicly disclosed a different opinion.
Pierce also shared his two cents on how Meghan should deal with the vitriol she has received — and it involves her loved ones.
Pierce said Meghan should rely on love
In the "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" excerpt in People, Chris Wallace asked Wendell Pierce about the drama surrounding Meghan Markle and the royal family. Pierce spoke about the nature of fame: "The controversy and the life living in the public eye always takes on a life of its own." The "Elsbeth" actor shared another piece of advice for Meghan, saying, "And then the suggestion I make to her in public interviews like this is always rely on your love."
Pierce mentioned Prince Harry and the kids he and Meghan share, Archie and Lilibet. Pierce added, "Do what's best for all of you. And let that be your guiding light and your North Star."
Pierce has been open about how it's strange that his fictional daughter became the Duchess of Sussex. While discussing that with Page Six in January 2024, Pierce continued, "But it just shows you the power of love, you know? That no matter who you are, where you are, love conquers all." When the hate directed at Meghan was brought up, Pierce once again touched on her family. "That's the most important thing," Pierce said. "Everything else ... outside of that means nothing, you know? Like I said, love conquers all."