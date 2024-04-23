Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Gave Her An Important Reminder Before She Became Duchess

To say Meghan Markle hasn't had the easiest time since she entered her relationship with Prince Harry would be an understatement. There's been more than a fair share of drama between Meghan and the royal family. Despite things like brutal parodies on "Family Guy" and other cartoons, there are plenty of people in Meghan and Harry's corner. Before the royal couple got engaged and her life changed forever, one of Meghan's co-stars from "Suits" gave her a reminder that she wasn't alone.

Actor Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane, the father of Meghan's character Rachel Zane, on the show. In an E! News interview in April 2024, Pierce reminisced about something he told Meghan prior to her exit from the program. On their last day working together, they shot the wedding between Rachel and Patrick J. Adams' character Mike. Pierce told the outlet, "I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You're going to be in this bubble. I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends. And I hope you count me in that number.'"

Pierce was glad he had the opportunity to share that message with Meghan prior to her engagement to Harry. Unlike other "Suits" cast members at her wedding, Pierce wasn't there. However, he saw the couple at an event where Meghan won an award. "It was great to see them because there's this public persona, and then it's the two that I know," Pierce said.