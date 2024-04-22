Ivanka Trump Favors Kimberly Guilfoyle's Risqué Fashion Sense More Than We Thought

Ivanka Trump's fashion sense seems to trend more toward the elegant — just look at the times that Ivanka has been spotted wearing the same thing as Catherine, Princess of Wales. But now Trump's been pictured following in the style footsteps of someone more unexpected — her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle (Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.). In general, Guilfoyle's outfits have been a bit spicier than Trump's, with Guilfoyle modeling some inappropriate ensembles over the years. So the fact that the two women were seen wearing the same dress is perhaps a bit out of the blue.

An Instagram post from early February shows Guilfoyle at a friend's anniversary event at Mar-a-Lago wearing a floor-length black gown with metallic cut-outs and accents along the waist. It's the Delphine dress in black by Staud, which retails on their website for $450. Then in April, Trump posted a picture to her Instagram showing her wearing a dark chocolate version of the dress while on a Utah vacation with her husband, Jared Kushner.