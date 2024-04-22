Ivanka Trump Favors Kimberly Guilfoyle's Risqué Fashion Sense More Than We Thought
Ivanka Trump's fashion sense seems to trend more toward the elegant — just look at the times that Ivanka has been spotted wearing the same thing as Catherine, Princess of Wales. But now Trump's been pictured following in the style footsteps of someone more unexpected — her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle (Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.). In general, Guilfoyle's outfits have been a bit spicier than Trump's, with Guilfoyle modeling some inappropriate ensembles over the years. So the fact that the two women were seen wearing the same dress is perhaps a bit out of the blue.
An Instagram post from early February shows Guilfoyle at a friend's anniversary event at Mar-a-Lago wearing a floor-length black gown with metallic cut-outs and accents along the waist. It's the Delphine dress in black by Staud, which retails on their website for $450. Then in April, Trump posted a picture to her Instagram showing her wearing a dark chocolate version of the dress while on a Utah vacation with her husband, Jared Kushner.
Kimberly Guilfoyle styled the dress for an fancy evening at Mar-a-Lago
Commenters on both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump's posts noted how beautiful the dress looked, and we have to agree. As a floor-length gown, the dress is elegant, but it's also made of a stretchy fabric, likely making it quite comfortable. So, we can understand why both Guilfoyle and Ivanka chose to wear it. It shows a little bit of skin with the cutouts but not much, so it's a bit more risqué than what Ivanka is known for wearing and a little bit more covered up than some of Guilfoyle's outfit options. They both styled their dress with their hair down, but Guilfoyle went with more glam makeup and bigger earrings while Trump styled herself with a more natural look.
Trump was also seen in the brown Delphine dress by Staud in a round-up Instagram post in February. That's the same month that Guilfoyle was first seen wearing the black version. Perhaps the two women went shopping together?