A Look Back At The Time Chelsea Clinton Met Kate Middleton

A major part of politics is getting along with important people from other countries. In December 2014, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales (then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) were on a brief U.S. tour and rubbed elbows with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea Clinton, and Chelsea's husband, Marc Mezvinksy. The four of them all attended an event on wildlife conservation at the British Consulate in New York City.

While at the event, Kate Middleton and Prince William congratulated Chelsea. A few months prior, in September 2014, Chelsea had given birth to her and Mezvinksy's first child, Charlotte. When the group met, Kate was pregnant with her and Prince William's second child — who, although the public didn't know at the time, would also be named Charlotte — so Chelsea and Mezvinksy congratulated her and William as well.

Hillary also told Kate a story from Chelsea's childhood. According to Hello!, Hillary said that she used to sing to Chelsea when she was young. However, little Chelsea once told her, "No sing, no sing."