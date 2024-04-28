Our Body Language Experts Break Down Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes' Relationship
Taylor Swift's past relationships have often made front-page news, but her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is a different ballgame altogether. The world-conquering pop star and celebrated football player have been attached at the hip since they started dating in late 2023, a few months after Swift's breakup from longtime lover, Joe Alwyn. Their sweet romance has garnered an extraordinary amount of attention, but while we can't get enough of them, it's Swift's blossoming sisterhood with Brittany Mahomes that's really capturing our hearts.
Brittany has been married to her husband, fellow NFL star Patrick Mahomes, since 2022, but they've been dating since high school. Brittany knows the highs and lows of pro-football player wife-dom better than anyone, as she's been by her hubby's side throughout his stratospheric rise to superstardom. Given that, it's only natural that she would want to take Swift under her wing and show the newcomer the ropes. However, there's something about the way the two women interact that makes for incredibly compelling viewing.
They may have only known each other for a short while, but Swift and Brittany are often pictured side by side cheering on their men from the VIP box. So what does their body language tell us? Thankfully, we've got the scoop. We asked body language analyst Logan Portenier, of Observe, and fraud-busting body language expert and celebrity love advisor Nicole Moore to take a deeper look at this blossoming womance to see if everything is as peachy as it seems.
Brittany Mahomes may have been more reserved at the beginning of their friendship
There's so much star power in this photo that it's almost difficult to look at. While a body language expert may have a lot to say about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's relationship by dissecting this photo, that's not what we're here for. This pic was taken when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was still in its infancy, back in October 2023. Even then, Swift and Brittany Mahomes were hanging out and chatting amiably, with the "Bad Blood" hitmaker seemingly trying to explain something to her new pal while Mahomes listened intently. But what does this mean, if anything?
Body language expert and celebrity love advisor Nicole Moore told us that this could indicate they had an instant connection from the very beginning of their relationship. "Taylor is gesticulating a lot in this photo and her eyes are looking directly into Brittany's eyes as she's talking indicating that she really wants Brittany to get and understand what she is saying," she explained. "Interestingly, in this photo, Taylor is more leaned into Brittany while Brittany stands in a straight, more tense pose. It's possible that at the beginning of their relationship, Brittany was more reserved but as time went on, she fully leaned into the friendship and began to lean on Taylor fully for support."
It's true that it didn't take long for their adorable antics to indicate a closer friendship, but it's not a stretch to say that Mahomes may have been keeping her guard up a little to see if Swift was really here to stay.
Swift's split attention isn't a big deal here
In this clip from one of their earlier hangouts shared on YouTube shorts with the caption "Taylor already done with Mahomes wife [SIC]," Taylor Swift looks to be slightly dismissive of Brittany Mahomes as she attempts to speak to her. It's certainly easy for a casual onlooker to take this as an indication that the singer-songwriter isn't really that interested in Mahomes, but body language analyst Logan Portenier reckons that probably wasn't the case at all.
"I don't see Taylor showing signs of having had enough of Brittany. What I believe people are noticing is her blocking and spacing gestures with her hands in front of her blocking her torso, the way she is leaning back, and looking away," Portenier said, clarifying that this is actually due to Mahomes talking to someone else who's standing out of shot. Thus, "We're not seeing a desire for distance between Taylor and Brittany here, but rather a brief glimpse of Taylor being in the awkward position of being stuck between two people talking to each other without a way to move out of the way."
So, while certain critics took this as a tell-tale sign that the friendship was over before it had even really begun, the reality was likely far more innocent. What's that saying? "Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."
Their bond has a sisterly element to it
By mid-October 2023, Taylor Swift's BFF moments with Brittany Mahomes were in full swing, despite the pair being relatively new friends. In the build-up to the Super Bowl, Mahomes and Swift attended almost every game the Kansas City Chiefs played, hoping Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes would get their shot at winning the most important match of the year. Any sign of previous reservations from Brittany was gone, and these two were fully invested in each other — at least, that's how it seemed to casual onlookers watching them celebrate together.
In this photo, snapped at the October 12 game against the Denver Broncos, the girlfriends clasped each other in a tight embrace, with statuesque Swift holding her smaller pal tightly. Both women have beaming smiles and appear to be enjoying themselves, but what does this embrace say about their friendship? Nicole Moore spilled the tea. "Taylor stands straight with broad shoulders in a power pose, wrapping her arms around Brittany, while Brittany is leaning into Taylor and pressing her body against her," she observed.
The body language expert continued, "The fact that Taylor stands in a stronger pose while Brittany is more relaxed and leans into Taylor indicates that Brittany may see Taylor as a bigger sister or someone that she can completely confide in," adding, "It's as if when they're together, they forget about the cameras and they're just so happy to be together that they let their true love for one another show."
Swift is able to put her ego aside for Mahomes
Taking photos of your gal pals when you're out and about is something most of us can relate to, but Taylor Swift is usually the one being photographed rather than the other way around. The Grammy winner is typically followed everywhere by paparazzi and fans alike. Swift's most intimate moment with Travis Kelce has even made it onto YouTube, but thankfully, she hasn't let the fame go to her head. In a photo taken at the October 22, 2023, Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift was seen taking a photo of Mahomes as she held her baby. It may seem like a simple gesture, but according to body language expert and celebrity love advisor Nicole Moore, it tells us quite a lot about their bond.
"This picture shows that Brittany and Taylor are true supporters of one another and want the best for each other," she detailed. "It's no secret that Brittany loves to pose for the cameras, so the fact that Taylor is taking a picture of Brittany here, with a big smile on her face as if she's truly enjoying snapping the pic, speaks volumes. Taylor is used to being in the spotlight wherever she goes and her stepping into the photographer role in this picture shows that she's able to put her famous self aside with Brittany and be a real girl's girl." This is the stuff that true friendship is made of — especially when you're one of the most famous women in the world!
The burgeoning BFFs have their own language of communication
Relationship experts might tell us that there are signs Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's relationship is rocky now, but back in October 2023 it was just heating up. At the same game we previously mentioned, Swift put the camera down and joined Mahomes in a little celebratory dance that sent fans wild. This simple, cute gesture could easily be written off as something of little consequence, but it's these little details that tell us the most about their friendship.
As Nicole Moore noted, it demonstrates their lack of interest in other people's opinions. "In this picture, Brittany and Taylor are grabbing hands while bumping hips, almost as if they have a secret language," she pointed out. "This body language gesture shows that Brittany and Taylor's friendship is as real as it gets and they are so close that they have developed their own language of communication, separate from how they communicate with others."
Moore went on to note the shared joy between them, which is evident in their gestures towards each other. "Overall, the two appear to be extremely relaxed and comfortable in each other's company," she concluded. Sometimes, it's not how long you've known a person that matters, but how at ease you feel around them. And, when you're the biggest pop star in the world, making friends on that level can't be easy, marking this as a very special relationship indeed.
Brittany Mahomes leans on Taylor Swift for support
In November 2023, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes took their friendship out on the town alongside fellow A-listers Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner. The dynamic group was dressed to party, and the paparazzi were all over them. The other famous faces might be used to flashing lights wherever they go, but Mahomes isn't quite at their level just yet. While she's a public figure predominantly thanks to her marriage, Mahomes isn't a singer, model, or actor with a dedicated fanbase. As a result, she looks a little out of her comfort zone here.
While Swift and Gomez seem to be taking the craziness in stride, Mahomes looks tense as she grips Swift's hand tightly. "In this picture, Brittany's shoulders are tense and her right arm is close to her body while clutching Taylor's hand as if she's defending herself against the cameras," explained Nicole Moore. "Brittany gazes downward with extremely tense lips that are turned downward at the outer corners, indicating displeasure at what's occurring. It's possible that Brittany is overwhelmed by the attention and she's clinging closely to Taylor for emotional support."
Given just how much attention a group as famous as this would draw, Mahomes feeling a little thunderstruck isn't out of the question. However, if her friendship with Swift lasts, she might have to get used to it.
They act like siblings
When your significant others are on the same team, there's going to be plenty of cause for celebration from the VIP box. Of course, there are times when things don't go so well, but thankfully for the Kansas City Chiefs, they had a very good year in 2023. Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes aren't players, of course, but they're pros at getting excited at games. This clip is from one of those moments, and Swift is so excited she grabs Mahomes, who is much shorter than she is, and lifts her off the floor in celebration.
Some onlookers might think this is the "Shake It Off" hitmaker asserting dominance over her friend, but Logan Portenier disputed this. "First, Taylor is both taller and older than Brittany, so her lifting Brittany not only makes sense height-wise but there is the possibility that their ages add an older sibling/younger sibling dynamic to their relationship," he suggested. Interestingly, the body language analyst went on to say that Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce could impact what we're seeing here too.
"Another important detail to consider is that Taylor knows how much of a stir her relationship with Travis has caused in the media," he argued. "With that in mind, it would be remiss of us to think that either Brittany or Taylor are not only aware of how many people would be watching their reactions during key moments like these, they are likely hyper-aware." As a result, any discomfort we're picking up on could be chalked up to them feeling like they're under the microscope.
Swift's OTT embraces aren't as odd as they may seem
In another clip of the new BFFs celebrating at a football game, Taylor Swift was spotted throwing her arms around Brittany Mahomes' neck and jumping up and down in pure excitement, pulling her buddy around as she did so. While both Mahomes and Swift were clearly laughing about it, some fans speculated it seemed like a bit of an OTT physical move that might have left Mahomes feeling uncomfortable. Was that really the case, or was it just a hug from a friend?
Body language analyst Logan Portenier believes that it's simply not that deep. He pointed out that Swift frequently embraces Mahomes when they celebrate the Chiefs' victories, so it isn't exactly out of character for her. As for the headlock, it's much more relaxed than it appears from the outside. "Considering that there is a half-foot difference between Taylor and Brittany's height, it makes sense where Taylor's embrace would rest on Brittany," he explained.
Portenier also asserted, "Along with this, it's only thanks to the puffiness of the clothing being worn that the embrace resembles an MMA-style choke hold. In reality, one arm is around Brittany's arms and the other is on her head." The body language analyst, of Observe, finished by saying that Swift takes into account her pal's reaction and adjusts her stance accordingly. All things considered, her tight embrace is natural, and so is Mahomes' sweet reaction.