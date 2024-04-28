Our Body Language Experts Break Down Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes' Relationship

Taylor Swift's past relationships have often made front-page news, but her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is a different ballgame altogether. The world-conquering pop star and celebrated football player have been attached at the hip since they started dating in late 2023, a few months after Swift's breakup from longtime lover, Joe Alwyn. Their sweet romance has garnered an extraordinary amount of attention, but while we can't get enough of them, it's Swift's blossoming sisterhood with Brittany Mahomes that's really capturing our hearts.

Brittany has been married to her husband, fellow NFL star Patrick Mahomes, since 2022, but they've been dating since high school. Brittany knows the highs and lows of pro-football player wife-dom better than anyone, as she's been by her hubby's side throughout his stratospheric rise to superstardom. Given that, it's only natural that she would want to take Swift under her wing and show the newcomer the ropes. However, there's something about the way the two women interact that makes for incredibly compelling viewing.

They may have only known each other for a short while, but Swift and Brittany are often pictured side by side cheering on their men from the VIP box. So what does their body language tell us? Thankfully, we've got the scoop. We asked body language analyst Logan Portenier, of Observe, and fraud-busting body language expert and celebrity love advisor Nicole Moore to take a deeper look at this blossoming womance to see if everything is as peachy as it seems.