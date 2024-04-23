Kate Middleton Makes Her Biggest Priority After Cancer News Clear On Prince Louis' Birthday

All eyes were on Catherine, Princess of Wales for Prince Louis' sixth birthday as people wondered if she and William, Prince of Wales would be posting a picture of their youngest child and if Kate would be the one who took the picture. The answer is a "yes" on both counts. On Louis' big day, April 23, the royal couple posted a picture on Instagram of a grinning Louis. The image was reportedly taken a few days before the celebration according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by ITV News royal editor Chris Ship.

The photo seems to make it clear that Kate is continuing to prioritize her family after her cancer diagnosis, which the princess revealed to the world in March. Having a fun photo session for her kids' birthdays seems like it may have become something of a family tradition, given how many times she's posted them in the past. It also shows that she was well enough to take a delightfully sweet photo of Louis looking happy. Putting her family first was something she noted was a priority in her video announcing her condition. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she said (via BBC).