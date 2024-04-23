Kate Middleton Makes Her Biggest Priority After Cancer News Clear On Prince Louis' Birthday
All eyes were on Catherine, Princess of Wales for Prince Louis' sixth birthday as people wondered if she and William, Prince of Wales would be posting a picture of their youngest child and if Kate would be the one who took the picture. The answer is a "yes" on both counts. On Louis' big day, April 23, the royal couple posted a picture on Instagram of a grinning Louis. The image was reportedly taken a few days before the celebration according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by ITV News royal editor Chris Ship.
The photo seems to make it clear that Kate is continuing to prioritize her family after her cancer diagnosis, which the princess revealed to the world in March. Having a fun photo session for her kids' birthdays seems like it may have become something of a family tradition, given how many times she's posted them in the past. It also shows that she was well enough to take a delightfully sweet photo of Louis looking happy. Putting her family first was something she noted was a priority in her video announcing her condition. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she said (via BBC).
Kate Middleton has been sharing her photos of Prince Louis for years
The latest birthday photo of Prince Louis by Catherine, Princess of Wales also seems to prove that she's moved past the intense backlash that she received over the photo that she shared for Mother's Day in the U.K. last month. Kate admitted to editing the suspicious Mother's Day portrait of her with her three kids, and it seemed to kick the wild theories about Kate's absence from the public eye into overdrive. The well-wishes from the public in honor of Prince Louis' sixth birthday have flooded the comments on the post from the Prince and Princess of Wales. A number of royal fans thought he was starting to look more like his older brother Prince George, and many marveled at how quickly he's growing up.
Kate has long been known for her love of photography, and she seems to particularly enjoy photographing her kids. She was even the photographer for the very first public photos of Prince Louis. The fourth in line to the throne was pictured when he was just 3 days old, and one very sweet photo was of his big sister Princess Charlotte kissing him on the forehead. From that day nearly six years ago, the public has come to love Louis for his funny personality that's been on display at a variety of official events, including Louis letting loose after King Charles III's coronation.