David Bowes-Lyon: The Truth About The Queen Mother's Brother

There have been so many British royals over the years that it can be challenging for even the most devoted royal watcher to keep track of them all. Following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, there's been something of a royal shakeup, with King Charles III bumped up to monarch while his firstborn son, Prince William, has taken his father's place awaiting his turn at the throne.

Beyond all those A-list royals, though, there is also a group who aren't technically royal so much as they are royal-adjacent. These days, that list cuts a very wide swath, ranging from the likes of Princess Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton, to the Duchess of Sussex's outrageous and outspoken half-sister, Samantha Markle. David Bowes-Lyon fit into the latter category, a somewhat obscure figure within the fabric of Britain's royal family these days, yet one with a strong connection to the royals. The younger brother of the Queen Mother (born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon), this aristocrat led a somewhat scandalous life. Interestingly, that never became particularly problematic for him, due to the protection afforded by his sister — who, having spent most of her life in Buckingham Palace, certainly knew how to exercise the levers of royal power.

He's been gone for more than six decades, yet the story he left behind remains a fascinating one. This is the life of David Bowes-Lyon, the Queen Mother's little brother.