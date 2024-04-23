Kim Kardashian Seems Anything But Tortured In First Public Comments After Taylor Swift's Dig

In the few days that followed the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift did not speak out about Kim Kardashian inspiring "thanK you aIMee," and Kardashian did not address it. Much to fans' chagrin, Jimmy Kimmel did not directly ask Kardashian about her feelings about the perceived diss track when she appeared on his show just a few days later. He did, however, joke about it in the episode's opening monologue. The timing of Kardashian's appearance on the late-night show was, of course, interesting. However, she stayed focused on promoting her brand, Skims.

Kardashian and her family seem like the poster children for the notion that "all press is good press." These days, no one gets quite as much press as Swift. Consequently, it's unsurprising that Kardashian is all smiles after being referenced on Swift's newest album. After all, upon its release, it quickly broke two major streaming records; it was the first album to exceed both 200 million and 300 million streams on Spotify in just one day. Since Swift's music has all eyes on Kardashian, the reality star may be happy rather than offended.

It seems, though, that the Swifties are as committed as ever — consequently, in just a few days after the album's release, Kardashian lost more than 120,000 Instagram followers. It's unclear what's next for these stars, but we have a feeling this feud is far from over.