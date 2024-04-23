Kim Kardashian Seems Anything But Tortured In First Public Comments After Taylor Swift's Dig
Taylor Swift is officially in her "Tortured Poets" era since her newest album dropped on April 19, 2024. The star is known for making references to people in her life in her music, but the fellow celebrities who inspired her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," certainly surprised fans in more ways than one. One particularly shocking star who was rumored to inspire a song on the album is none other than Kim Kardashian. Now, Kardashian is speaking out for the first time since getting dissed by Swift, and from the sound of it, it's not keeping the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star up at night.
Fans of Swift expected her new album to be all about the star's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. However, upon its release, many fans hypothesized that her lyrics also revolved around her exes Matty Healy and John Mayer, her current beau Travis Kelce, and even Kardashian, with whom Swift has been feuding for years. On Monday, April 22, just days after "The Tortured Poets Department" was released, Kardashian appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During her talk show appearance, the star looked relaxed and happy and told Kimmel that "life is good," per Page Six.
Taylor Swift makes it clear that she has a bone to pick with Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift's newest album features a song whose title is stylized as "thanK you aIMee." Swift loves to bury hints and Easter eggs in her music, but the reference to Kim Kardashian in this song is hardly buried. The unique capitalization of the song's title clearly spells out "KIM" in capital letters.
The song's lyrics tell the story of a bully from the narrator's hometown — the titular Aimee. Swift sings of said bully, saying, "It wasn't a fair fight / or a clean kill each time that Aimee stompеd across my grave," adding that Aimee "Wrotе headlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take." At the song's end, the narrator is ultimately thankful for what her bully put her through, because it helped her become who she is. She sings, "I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool / I built a legacy that you can't undo," adding that Aimee's bullying helped her to build her career, saying, "There wouldn't be this if there hadn't been you."
Most fans remember when this feud first began — Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to declare that the award should have gone to Beyoncé. Years later, West rapped crudely about Swift in his 2016 song "Famous," saying "I made that b**** famous" about the star. Kardashian defended her then-husband throughout the saga.
Kim Kardashian is gaining attention but losing followers
In the few days that followed the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Taylor Swift did not speak out about Kim Kardashian inspiring "thanK you aIMee," and Kardashian did not address it. Much to fans' chagrin, Jimmy Kimmel did not directly ask Kardashian about her feelings about the perceived diss track when she appeared on his show just a few days later. He did, however, joke about it in the episode's opening monologue. The timing of Kardashian's appearance on the late-night show was, of course, interesting. However, she stayed focused on promoting her brand, Skims.
Kardashian and her family seem like the poster children for the notion that "all press is good press." These days, no one gets quite as much press as Swift. Consequently, it's unsurprising that Kardashian is all smiles after being referenced on Swift's newest album. After all, upon its release, it quickly broke two major streaming records; it was the first album to exceed both 200 million and 300 million streams on Spotify in just one day. Since Swift's music has all eyes on Kardashian, the reality star may be happy rather than offended.
It seems, though, that the Swifties are as committed as ever — consequently, in just a few days after the album's release, Kardashian lost more than 120,000 Instagram followers. It's unclear what's next for these stars, but we have a feeling this feud is far from over.