Trump's Courtroom Behavior Shows No Sign Of Stress (But His Looks Tell A Different Story)
Week two of Donald Trump's first criminal trial has begun — it's Trump's hush money case in which he's alleged to have covered up payments to, among others, porn star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to influence the 2016 election. While in court, Trump seems to have fallen asleep at times, he also seems to have given the occasional sarcastic chuckle and annoyed glare. Some seem to think that he's working to portray an attitude of defiance in the face of what he's referred to as a "kangaroo court," via Truth Social. Perhaps only the guilty would show any stress during their trial? So an attitude of defiance or indifference (which his alleged nodding off could be considered) would be preferable?
We can't say for sure, but there are signs that no matter what image Trump is trying to project, he's actually pretty stressed. Trump's slumped shoulders are one signal of stress as is his seemingly continued tired look on his face in court. Excess stress can lead to sleep problems, though some think that Trump's tired because he doesn't have access in court to his typical supply of a reported dozen Diet Cokes that he drinks every day.
Donald Trump's agitation over the trial has to stay contained in court
Donald Trump's signature hairstyle also seemed mussed from the back, perhaps showing he was rushed getting to court, or too agitated to make sure each hair was in place. Again, we're not 100% sure what happened, but for someone who seems to prefer to look put together and in control, it could point toward underlying stress.
While his appearance may be projecting a mix of stress and defiance, we're left guessing how he feels as he has to sit there in silence. His social media posts give a glimpse of how he feels, which can be summed up as angry and a political victim. Some of that online behavior could cause trouble. Ten of his Truth Social posts were discussed on Tuesday in a hearing over whether Trump had violated the judge's gag order, which prevents him from talking or posting on social media about witnesses, the judge, the prosecution, the jurors, and their respective families in a way that might be seen as potentially impacting the ongoing trial.
Throughout the hearing over whether some of his Truth Social posts violated that order, Trump seemed relatively passive as the lawyers and judge debated the issue. However, he later posted in all caps on Truth Social about having his free speech violated by the order. Whether he continues to appear sleepy or leans more toward irritated while in court, we'll have to wait and see.