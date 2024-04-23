Trump's Courtroom Behavior Shows No Sign Of Stress (But His Looks Tell A Different Story)

Donald Trump's signature hairstyle also seemed mussed from the back, perhaps showing he was rushed getting to court, or too agitated to make sure each hair was in place. Again, we're not 100% sure what happened, but for someone who seems to prefer to look put together and in control, it could point toward underlying stress.

While his appearance may be projecting a mix of stress and defiance, we're left guessing how he feels as he has to sit there in silence. His social media posts give a glimpse of how he feels, which can be summed up as angry and a political victim. Some of that online behavior could cause trouble. Ten of his Truth Social posts were discussed on Tuesday in a hearing over whether Trump had violated the judge's gag order, which prevents him from talking or posting on social media about witnesses, the judge, the prosecution, the jurors, and their respective families in a way that might be seen as potentially impacting the ongoing trial.

Throughout the hearing over whether some of his Truth Social posts violated that order, Trump seemed relatively passive as the lawyers and judge debated the issue. However, he later posted in all caps on Truth Social about having his free speech violated by the order. Whether he continues to appear sleepy or leans more toward irritated while in court, we'll have to wait and see.