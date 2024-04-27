The Adorable Nicknames Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Have For Their Kids
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were already parents when they tied the knot in March 2022 at a picturesque ceremony in Hawaii. The adorable couple, who were notably also high school sweethearts, welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021, just six months after the Mahomes announced that they were expecting their first baby. Since then, Patrick and Brittany have expanded their brood with the birth of their sweetly expressive son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon in November 2022. During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story in April 2023, Brittany opened up about the story behind their children's unique names and how their dog, Steel, inspired them.
"I got Steel in college and named him that. We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect," she revealed (via People). But, "Then I said no, one day, I want that to be my daughter's name. So then we came up with Silver to go with Steel," (referring to their second dog). She continued by confirming that the couple was already set on naming their daughter Sterling once Brittany fell pregnant.
As for how they came up with Bronze, the Mahomes felt like it made perfect sense. "Bronze was just meant to be," Brittany reasoned. Meanwhile, Patrick revealed that it was his brother, Jackson Mahomes, who first thought of their son's unique name. The couple has also come up with cute nicknames for their two children: "Squish and Miss Priss," which the mom of two revealed on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.
Meet Squish and Miss Priss
Brittany Mahomes can't stop gushing over her kids — and who could blame her when they're this cute!? On March 24, 2024, the former soccer player and NFL WAG took to Instagram to share a series of sweet family photos taken during a shoot with Patrick Mahomes and their kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon. The photos show Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs star hanging out with their children, who are both dressed in matching Adidas sets. In the caption, Brittany shared the adorable nicknames they gave the toddlers; Squish, possibly to reference Bronze's perfectly plump cheeks, and Miss Priss as a nod, perhaps, to Sterling's dainty personality (but don't quote us on this!).
In the comments, fans seemed to fully approve of the sweet nicknames, with one gushing, "I love the names. Squish is getting big, all boy! Miss Priss is awesome! Gotta love the attitude. Gorgeous family." Another thought the nicknames sounded funny, quipping, "Squish and Ms Priss. That's hilarious." Plenty of others couldn't help but notice how the kids looked so grown up in the photos, especially Bronze, who is due to turn 2 years old in November 2024.
"I can't believe how big bronze is getting," marveled one fan. "Man your kids are growing up fast @brittanylynne." Another pointed out that Bronze already looked almost as tall as his big sister, who was 3 in the pics. "Is it just me or is Bronze as big as Sterling!" noted a third commenter. In the past, both Patrick and Brittany have spoken about the close bond Sterling and her brother share.
Sterling has her own nickname for Bronze
Fortunately for the proud parents, it didn't take long for Sterling Skye to step up to her role as big sister when Patrick "Bronze" Lavon was born in 2022. In fact, Sterling was absolutely thrilled about having a new addition to their family and wouldn't stop gushing about Bronze. "She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that," Patrick Mahomes shared, as he opened up about the siblings' precious bond on "The Drive" sports radio. While other kids might feel jealous, the star quarterback confirmed that Sterling was completely obsessed with her brother, just as much if not more than they were with Bronze.
"We have to tell her to don't throw him like a toy baby," he laughed. "That's a real baby you got there." The NFL star added, "I think the only thing that she hasn't figured out yet is why mom has someone else that's not her she's holding all the time," while explaining how Sterling was adjusting to their new reality as a family of four. Granted, she was still getting used to it, but that didn't mean she wasn't happy about being a big sister.
"Other than that she loves her little brother," Patrick asserted. So much so that Sterling even came up with her own cute little nickname for Bronze. Taking to X, in December 2022, Brittany Mahomes revealed that Sterling lovingly calls her baby brother "buddy." The proud mama wrote, "Sterling just screams buddy all day long. That's what she calls Bronze and she's obsessed." Watching all of this cuteness unfold, we kind of are too!