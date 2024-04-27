The Adorable Nicknames Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Have For Their Kids

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were already parents when they tied the knot in March 2022 at a picturesque ceremony in Hawaii. The adorable couple, who were notably also high school sweethearts, welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021, just six months after the Mahomes announced that they were expecting their first baby. Since then, Patrick and Brittany have expanded their brood with the birth of their sweetly expressive son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon in November 2022. During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story in April 2023, Brittany opened up about the story behind their children's unique names and how their dog, Steel, inspired them.

"I got Steel in college and named him that. We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect," she revealed (via People). But, "Then I said no, one day, I want that to be my daughter's name. So then we came up with Silver to go with Steel," (referring to their second dog). She continued by confirming that the couple was already set on naming their daughter Sterling once Brittany fell pregnant.

As for how they came up with Bronze, the Mahomes felt like it made perfect sense. "Bronze was just meant to be," Brittany reasoned. Meanwhile, Patrick revealed that it was his brother, Jackson Mahomes, who first thought of their son's unique name. The couple has also come up with cute nicknames for their two children: "Squish and Miss Priss," which the mom of two revealed on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.