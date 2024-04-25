Reported Details From Kate Middleton's Meeting With Charles Before Her Cancer Announcement
In March 2024, Kate Middleton came forward with a shocking announcement about her health amid growing speculation and concern surrounding her whereabouts. In a video statement, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment after undergoing major abdominal surgery just a short while prior. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she explained (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
The news came as King Charles III also underwent treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer after having a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate in January. Acknowledging that her diagnosis "came as a huge shock," the princess asserted that she would be taking a break from royal obligations to spend more time with her family as she worked on making a full recovery. Ahead of her bombshell announcement, a source informed The Sun that Middleton had met with her father-in-law for a private lunch at Windsor Castle to discuss their shared health struggles.
Although "It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this," the insider noted that the king has always been very fond of his daughter-in-law and was heartbroken to learn of her diagnosis. "They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter," the source elaborated. They added that the two have been leaning on each other a lot amid their respective cancer battles, thus cementing their deep bond.
Their health struggles have brought them even closer
King Charles III has offered his full support to his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, following her bombshell cancer announcement. In March 2024, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace shared that Charles was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Likewise, the two have been actively supporting each other in their journeys ever since (via Reuters). The king actually crossed paths with the Princess of Wales at The London Clinic in January 2024, when they were both admitted around the same time.
Both Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are doing everything they could to be there for the Princess of Wales amid her devastating health crisis. In fact, a family friend who spoke with Vanity Fair noted that the king regularly checks up on Middleton and inquires about how her family is holding up. "To be honest, he and William speak very regularly," the insider clarified. "But now the king calls daily to check in and make sure Catherine is doing OK."
It appears as though Kate and Charles' concurrent health struggles have brought the senior royals even closer. For her part, Middleton has reportedly been a major source of comfort for her father-in-law too, with an insider even telling In Touch Weekly that she was more concerned about the king's health than her own as she doesn't want her husband to lose his only remaining living parent. "She knows she'll be ok and so with that, she's just uber-focused on [Charles] and his journey to health," they explained.
Inside Kate and Charles' sweet relationship
Granted, Kate Middleton's relationship with her father-in-law, King Charles III, has only gotten stronger in the wake of their respective health battles, but that isn't to say that the senior royals weren't close enough to begin with. As a source confirmed to The Times in March 2024, "The king has always had a close, warm, and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position." In fact, Charles considers Kate the "daughter he never had," which is evident during public engagements (via Tatler).
"[Their] relationship is best summed up in those fascinating moments when [Kate] greets him first with a kiss and then with a curtsy," a source elaborated to The Telegraph. The Princess of Wales herself gushed about the king in a 2010 interview with ITV News ahead of her marrying Prince William. Recalling the first time she met His Majesty, Middleton confirmed that he was very welcoming despite her nervousness, acknowledging, "It couldn't have gone easier, really, for me."
Sally Bedell Smith, author of "George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy," pointed out to People that the duo shares plenty of common interests including their deep appreciation for the arts. Middleton and Charles' shared health issues will only further solidify their deep bond, with Bedell Smith stating, "Obviously they have this in common and can only bring them closer." She added, "It is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them."