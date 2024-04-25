Reported Details From Kate Middleton's Meeting With Charles Before Her Cancer Announcement

In March 2024, Kate Middleton came forward with a shocking announcement about her health amid growing speculation and concern surrounding her whereabouts. In a video statement, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment after undergoing major abdominal surgery just a short while prior. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she explained (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

The news came as King Charles III also underwent treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer after having a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate in January. Acknowledging that her diagnosis "came as a huge shock," the princess asserted that she would be taking a break from royal obligations to spend more time with her family as she worked on making a full recovery. Ahead of her bombshell announcement, a source informed The Sun that Middleton had met with her father-in-law for a private lunch at Windsor Castle to discuss their shared health struggles.

Although "It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this," the insider noted that the king has always been very fond of his daughter-in-law and was heartbroken to learn of her diagnosis. "They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter," the source elaborated. They added that the two have been leaning on each other a lot amid their respective cancer battles, thus cementing their deep bond.