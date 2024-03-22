King Charles' Touching Words For Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis Cement Their Deep Bond

Following the news about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, the world has been in a state of shock. The senior royal revealed via a video upload on March 22 that she had undergone an abdominal surgery for an unnamed cause in January that resulted in doctors discovering a type of cancer that was previously undetected. Although it remains unclear what specific type of cancer Middleton has, the princess shared in her video that she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She also expressed gratitude over having her close family by her side during treatment, describing her husband, Prince William, as a great "source of comfort" amid the stress of dealing with the issue.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of support from political leaders, royal figures, and close relatives. U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron all offered Middleton well wishes over social media. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, meanwhile, shared a statement wishing, "health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." Now, the latest public figure to offer a show of support is none-other than her father-in-law, King Charles III. According to Page Six, a representative from the palace said that the King felt "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." He also confirmed that the King had maintained "the closest contact" with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," which is a relief to royal fans eveywhere.