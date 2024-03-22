King Charles' Touching Words For Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis Cement Their Deep Bond
Following the news about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, the world has been in a state of shock. The senior royal revealed via a video upload on March 22 that she had undergone an abdominal surgery for an unnamed cause in January that resulted in doctors discovering a type of cancer that was previously undetected. Although it remains unclear what specific type of cancer Middleton has, the princess shared in her video that she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She also expressed gratitude over having her close family by her side during treatment, describing her husband, Prince William, as a great "source of comfort" amid the stress of dealing with the issue.
The announcement has sparked an outpouring of support from political leaders, royal figures, and close relatives. U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron all offered Middleton well wishes over social media. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, meanwhile, shared a statement wishing, "health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." Now, the latest public figure to offer a show of support is none-other than her father-in-law, King Charles III. According to Page Six, a representative from the palace said that the King felt "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." He also confirmed that the King had maintained "the closest contact" with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," which is a relief to royal fans eveywhere.
The king is proud of his daughter-in-law for speaking out
While it's expected that the palace would release a statement on such devastating news, hearing thoughtful words for Kate from the king is particularly moving. The pair reportedly have a very close bond; in fact, some palace representatives have stated they are as close as Middleton is to her own husband, Prince William. Back in November 2023, during a visit to Kenya, the monarch even publicly referred to her as his "beloved daughter-in-law." Knowing that he maintained close contact with Middleton following her surgery is incredibly heartwarming, as it confirms they are still on very good terms.
But the statement is especially touching given all that is happening in the king's private life, too. The senior royal himself has endured his own share of health concerns over the past few years, including COVID-19 and an enlarged prostate. In February 2024, news broke that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer and started treatment. At the time, Buckingham Palace stated that he chose to make that information public to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer." Middleton's video statement expressed a similar sentiment to her father-in-law's, with her declaring, "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
He plans to show support through the treatment
Enduring any diagnosis can be challenging, but having people around who know what you're going through can be helpful. The specific details about the king's cancer still remain relatively unknown to the public, however, according to Page Six, he was given a good prognosis about his condition, and was taking a step back from royal duties for scheduled treatments. Now, it seems as he himself recovers, he will be providing support to his own daughter-in-law going through a similar experience.
As for Middleton, her focus is on staying positive for her family and her small children. "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said. Although Middleton has yet to comment individually on the king's own diagnosis, royal watchers can feel assured that she and her father-in-law have each other's backs during this difficult period.