Lawyer Predicts For Us Judge's Next Move After Trump Gag Order Hearing

Former President Donald Trump has, yet again, violated the gag order for one of his court cases. While Trump wasn't jailed for his gag order violations during his fraud trial last year, he was fined. It seems he didn't learn his lesson as he has now violated the gag order for his current case, the hush money trial that began earlier this month. Trump has allegedly violated the gag order 10 times, using social media to post and repost negative things about people involved in the case, such as Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. Trump even talked badly about the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, which led to Merchan's family members being included in the gag order.

The prosecutors on the hush money case are unhappy with Trump. At a hearing to discuss the gag order, Chris Conroy said, "He knows what he's not allowed to do, and he does it anyway" (via CNN). Prosecutors want Merchan to crack down, requiring Trump to pay fines for each time he broke the gag order rules. They also want the judge to hold Trump in contempt.

The List spoke with Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, about Trump's gag order violations. Rahmani said: "There is no question that Trump violated the gag order. Judge Merchan chastised Trump's lawyer for even arguing that Trump was trying to comply. The bigger question is what is Merchan going to do about it?"