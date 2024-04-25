The Childhood Tradition Michelle Obama's Mom Brought With Them To The White House
Michelle Obama is living proof that no matter how old you are, you just can't beat a homemade treat from mom — especially on your birthday. Despite being one of the most famous women in the world and having access to the country's very best bakers, Obama revealed that even while she was first lady, her mom — who still knows exactly how to humble her — carried on a long-standing tradition of making her birthday cake every year. The former first lady made the adorable family confession on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022, sharing while speaking to a group of parents and children, "My mom used to bake homemade cakes for us for our birthdays and that was part of our birthday, you know. And my mom even did this when she lived with us in the White House."
Obama may have even given us a peek at one of Marian Robinson's impressive creations, as she posted a video showing her dancing with a birthday cake that same year when the bestselling author turned 58. Obama didn't explicitly confirm in the caption if her mom baked the cake, but in the clip, shared on Instagram, the former first lady was sitting next to a delicious-looking tall, white creation with rainbow sprinkles. The cake appeared to have the words "Happy Birthday Michelle" written on the top in orange frosting and was decorated with several colorful candles.
Michelle Obama has enjoyed plenty of other elaborate birthday cakes over the years
Although it may have been a tradition for Marian Robinson to create Michelle Obama's birthday cake herself each year, that doesn't mean the former first lady hasn't been able to enjoy a few other elaborate confections on her special day too. In 2009, shortly after the Obamas moved into the White House, she was treated to a very special surprise cake to celebrate turning 45. Michelle was presented with a large birthday cake decorated with fruit and tall candles, which was made by the White House's then pastry chef Bill Yosses and his then assistant, pastry chef Susie Morrison (who went on to become 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue's executive pastry chef in 2014).
Yosses revealed the specific type of cake the former first family liked to chow down on the most in the White House — birthday or otherwise: Red velvet! "You may have heard that most of the desserts at the White House during the Obama years were pies, but this is an exception," he informed Delish in 2021. "The red velvet cake was popular and often served at birthday parties."
Birthday cakes weren't the only tradition Michelle Obama's mom brought to the White House
In addition to baking birthday cakes, Marian Robinson was determined to keep at least one other do-it-yourself tradition alive during the Obamas' White House tenure. As we know, Robinson moved in with her daughter and family when Barack Obama became president to help with childcare (and, despite pesky rumors, Robinson doesn't get a pension for her work). It turns out that when she wasn't busy baking for birthdays, Michelle Obama's busy mom was ensuring her grandchildren, Malia and Sasha Obama, knew how to do basic household chores.
"I talked [the White House staff] into allowing me to do my own laundry," Robinson revealed on "CBS This Morning," in 2018, during a joint interview with her daughter. Michelle then proudly chimed in, "And she taught the girls how to do their own laundry. They would go upstairs for laundry lessons." Clearly, Robinson is all about being self-sufficient, keeping tradition alive, and learning important life skills — even as part of one of the most famous families in the world.