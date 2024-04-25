The Childhood Tradition Michelle Obama's Mom Brought With Them To The White House

Michelle Obama is living proof that no matter how old you are, you just can't beat a homemade treat from mom — especially on your birthday. Despite being one of the most famous women in the world and having access to the country's very best bakers, Obama revealed that even while she was first lady, her mom — who still knows exactly how to humble her — carried on a long-standing tradition of making her birthday cake every year. The former first lady made the adorable family confession on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022, sharing while speaking to a group of parents and children, "My mom used to bake homemade cakes for us for our birthdays and that was part of our birthday, you know. And my mom even did this when she lived with us in the White House."

Obama may have even given us a peek at one of Marian Robinson's impressive creations, as she posted a video showing her dancing with a birthday cake that same year when the bestselling author turned 58. Obama didn't explicitly confirm in the caption if her mom baked the cake, but in the clip, shared on Instagram, the former first lady was sitting next to a delicious-looking tall, white creation with rainbow sprinkles. The cake appeared to have the words "Happy Birthday Michelle" written on the top in orange frosting and was decorated with several colorful candles.