How Many Languages Does Melania Really Speak? Here's What We Know

Former first lady Melania Trump has previously stated that she's fluent in six languages, but could this impressive factoid be lost in translation? In a 2016 interview with MSNBC, the ex-first lady said she spoke Italian, French, and German (besides the obvious English and her native Slovenian). Multiple major news outlets have also reported on her linguistic prowess, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and CBS News.

However, the exact number of languages Trump speaks varies between sources. CNN's list is the longest and includes all the languages above, plus Serbian, which would mean that Trump speaks five more languages than her English-speaking-only husband, former President Donald Trump. But as formidable as this feat would be, it's also incredibly hard to verify.

While it's difficult to prove someone's fluency in any given language without watching them speak conversationally, there seems to be just as much evidence suggesting Melania isn't fluent in some of the languages she's claimed to speak. Considering previous claims she's made about her resumé, such as her college education background, were later debunked, we did a little digging to try and separate fact from fiction.