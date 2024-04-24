Alina Habba Claps Back After Viral Food Prep Fail (& Butchers More Produce In The Process)

Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba isn't involved in his ongoing hush money trial — it's out of her legal wheelhouse — so she has time to help out her friends and gain some new fame in the process. On April 22, Habba visited her good friend Siggy Flicker of "RHONJ," where she helped make Passover dinner. "Now you know we are going to HABBA NICE PASSOVER!" Flicker punned on Instagram. Flicker showed pictures and video of Habba helping prepare brisket with vegetables. One clip in particular caught the eye of frequent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski: Habba cutting celery with a knife too dull for a clean chop. Her fingers were also perilously close to the blade, and her cutting board was halfway off the narrow countertop, where it slid as she worked. "Alina Habba gives a masterclass in how to saw celery," Filipkowski quipped on X (formerly Twitter).

Alina Habba gives a masterclass on how to saw celery. pic.twitter.com/XwUBmcGt2P — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2024

The post has gotten nearly 1 million views as of this writing, along with shrieks from followers who were both amused with her technique and terrified for her safety. "The mom in me is screaming, 'DANGER!!' There's an entire island behind her, why the f*** does she have to do this??" wrote popular podcaster JoJoFromJerz. Mollie Katzen, author of the famed "Moosewood Cookbook" series, added: "Those splayed fingers, presenting themselves for slicing. #justdont." Other commenters poked fun at her daytime job. "I'd say she should stick to lawyering, but I've seen her lawyering," said one.

Habba herself responded with a jab of her own that has also become viral.