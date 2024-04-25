If Donald Trump Goes To Prison, Will The Secret Service Tag Along? Here's What We Know

Donald Trump is currently involved in a criminal trial in New York that encompasses 34 felony charges and a potential penalty of incarceration if found guilty. Trump's body language is communicating his stress during the proceedings, and he's not the only one who's agitated about the implications of a former president facing criminal charges. To complicate matters further, there's also the question of whether Trump could be penalized for not adhering to a court-mandated gag order. However, Trump violated a gag order during his October 2023 New York civil trial and wasn't imprisoned for these transgressions.

While the judicial process will take time, and there's a lot of variability in the potential sentencing if Trump's convicted, individuals have been carefully considering all possible outcomes. In the event that Trump were sentenced to prison for any length of time, he would receive Secret Service protection. In these circumstances, various agents would trade-off to provide security services around the clock.

Since Trump is involved in multiple criminal proceedings, this speculation surrounding security and incarceration has been going on for a while. Although the possibility raises concerns about potential difficulties, it's also possible the situation might be more streamlined. "The absence of travel means logistics get easier, and confinement means that the former president's location is always known," Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent, explained to The Washington Post in August 2023. "Theoretically, the perimeter is well fortified — no one is worried about someone breaking into jail."