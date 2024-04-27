Things People Actually Found Attractive In The 1990s

Fashion trends of the '90s are finally coming back in style, but is that a good thing or a bad thing? It was an era of supermodels, grunge music, inflatable furniture, and the tiniest purses known to man. While that may sound glamorous and nostalgic now, some '90s beauty standards should stay dead and buried, along with our Pog collections and car phones. Those of us who grew up in the era remember trying to emulate Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell while bopping around our lilac-painted rooms listening to Britney Spears and *NSYNC — it was the best of times and it was the worst of times, especially when it came to what we found attractive.

Rooms were plastered with posters of Justin Timberlake and his ramen noodle hair and boy bands in oversized suits. And if you were "alternative," Kurt Cobain was king. We spent our days plucking our eyebrows to impossibly thin lines and hanging out at the mall trying to look cool eating a pretzel. Social media wasn't a thing, and though the dawn of the internet was looming, we were more obsessed with our own landlines than listening to dial-up tones.

Movies like "Cruel Intentions," "Clueless," and "She's All That" perpetuated the '90s teen stereotype, but we were there for it. Kids these days will never know how badly we wanted to snag a guy with curtain bangs or buy a new top at Aeropostale. Lord help us, here's what we found attractive in the '90s.