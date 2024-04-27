A Look At Justin Bieber And Diddy's Relationship Over The Years

Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs forged a relationship when the singer entered the entertainment industry in 2008. After releasing his first single, "One Time," in May 2009, Bieber was eager to work with Diddy, even placing a public bid for them to collaborate. In October 2009, one month before his debut EP, "My World," was released, Bieber pleaded on Twitter for Diddy to record with him. "Do you want this song I produced and sing on your album?" Bieber tweeted to the Bad Boy founder (via MTV). He then called on his fans to help him grab Diddy's attention, eventually getting the mogul to give his music a chance.

From there, it seems Diddy and Bieber became close, with the philanthropist finally working with Bieber the following month on a 48-hour vlog, which showed the "Last Night" rapper giving Bieber a tour of his luxury vehicles. The following year, in July 2010, Bieber was even spotted driving around in Diddy's white Lamborghini, which was featured in the November 2009 video. In the following years, the pair were seen hanging out several times, including at one of Diddy's February 2014 parties in Atlanta, where they hung out with fellow musicians such as Rick Ross, Wale, and T.I. Their close bond would eventually find them on a song together, fulfilling one of Bieber's earliest dreams.