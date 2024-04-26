Dance Moms Alum JoJo Siwa's Rebrand Drama, Explained

"Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa seemingly wanted to do something groundbreaking with her 2024 rebrand. After years of being perceived as the sweet child from the reality show, she sought to adopt an edgy personality into adulthood. So, she started teasing new material that welcomed a new era in her life where she would embrace her sexuality, speak her mind, and leave behind her previous life as a child star.

Then, Siwa released her supposedly edgy song "Karma" with a music video. The track primarily detailed her partner's infidelity and reminded her that karma would make her pay for hurting Siwa. Speaking to Billboard, Siwa confirmed the intentions behind the song and her rebrand in general, saying: "I wanted it to be as bold and as ballsy as possible. There is nothing more ballsy than this song." While Siwa seemed proud of her work, social media users didn't share the same sentiment and harshly criticized her rebrand for a variety of reasons.

Some people believed Siwa was copying Miley Cyrus with her rebrand as she had followed a similar path to help audiences let go of her "Hannah Montana" persona. In the "Karma" music video, the former child star even seems to have adopted a similar hairstyle to Cyrus in her "We Can't Stop" music video. However, those parallels paled in comparison to the fact that "Karma" seemed to be a lyric-by-lyric copy of Brit Smith's 2012 release, "Karma Is A B****." While many users accused the former child star of plagiarism, she didn't seem to think she was in the wrong.