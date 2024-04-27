What People Thought Of Malia Obama's First Writers' Room Gig

She might be most known as a former first daughter, but Malia Obama has been forging a career in Hollywood for years. While 2024 saw the debut of Malia's first-ever short film, the Chicago native actually scored her first Hollywood job at the age of 15. She started in the field as an intern, working on Halle Berry's sci-fi series "Extant," but eventually landed a gig in the writer's room of the Amazon Prime series "Swarm."

The 2023 release is a horror comedy starring Dominique Fishback as Dre, an extreme fan obsessed with a Beyonce-like R&B singer. As the series lead, Fishback opened up about what it was like working with the budding Obama daughter. "I think she's so intelligent," she told E! News, explaining that Obama was on set during the first episode's filming. "She's so cool. I just want to know what she wants to do next. Maybe we can do something together."

While Fishback adds that the two of them "plan on meeting up and chatting and continuing to build our relationship," she's not the only one impressed by the Harvard graduate. Show creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabers had similarly positive things to say about working with Malia Obama.