Celebrities Hallmark's Luke Macfarlane Is Rumored To Have Dated
Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane and his partner, Hig Roberts, aren't the types to share their entire lives on social media. Besides the occasional pics, like when Macfarlane shared photos of his and Roberts' newborn daughter on Instagram in June 2023, they rarely provide glimpses into their relationship. Similarly, Macfarlane hasn't spoken much about his prior partners either. In 2008, ahead of the wedding episode of his hit show "Brothers & Sisters" airing, in which Macfarlane's character, Scotty, married Matthew Rhys' character, Kevin, the actor came out.
He did so in an article in The Globe and Mail sweetly entitled: "A commitment to himself." Those close to Macfarlane already knew about his sexuality, of course, but this was the first time he made it public. "I don't know what will happen professionally," the "Bros" star acknowledged. "That is the fear, but I guess I can't really be concerned about what will happen because it's my truth." He discussed the significance of the "Brothers & Sisters" wedding episode too, but Macfarlane notably chose not to disclose whether he was seeing anyone at the time IRL.
As the Hallmark stalwart reasoned, "That is my personal life. That is where I draw the difference." However, plenty of rumors circulated about the various celebrities that Macfarlane may have been in a relationship with in the past regardless. One star that Macfarlane has been linked to is Charlie David, a fellow actor who appeared in projects such as "Dante's Cove." He's also a producer and has worked on "PolyLove," among many others. They reportedly dated around 2008.
Macfarlane was seen around town with two other rumored beaus
Elsewhere, fans speculated that Luke Macfarlane was dating T.R. Knight, whom you may recognize from "Grey's Anatomy," at one point. Knight played Dr. George O'Malley on the long-running show, and he also appeared in "The Flight Attendant" alongside Kaley Cuoco. In 2006, TV Fanatic reported that Knight and Macfarlane had been spotted walking around Santa Monica together. However, a simple stroll doesn't necessarily mean the actors were anything more than friends.
Macfarlane and Wentworth Miller were also rumored to be an item. Miller was most notably the star of "Prison Break." In pics shared by Just Jared in 2007, they were seen together enjoying a day out and about in L.A., visiting spots like Starbucks, an art gallery, and In-N-Out Burger. However, Miller wasn't publicly out at the time, revealing his sexuality in 2013, in a letter to the St. Petersburg International Film Festival about his refusal to attend their event following Russia's highly controversial anti-LGBTQ+ laws.
Miller and Macfarlane are both intensely private people, and it's unknown when the "Bros" star and Hig Roberts first got together, but The U.S. Sun suggested that Macfarlane and Miller were still dating as of 2021. Suffice it to say, the validity of Macfarlane's previous rumored relationships is unknown, and likely always will be.
The Hallmark star has shared other details about his life
The chances of Luke Macfarlane ever giving us the gory details about his romances, both past and present, are slim. In a 2008 interview with The Juilliard Journal, the Juilliard alum elaborated on the difference between coming out publicly as a proud gay man and speaking about his interpersonal relationships. Although the "Catch Me if You Claus" star admitted it was scary considering the impact being out in Hollywood could have on his career, Macfarlane argued, "I feel strongly that there is a distinction between revealing my sexual preference and my most private thoughts. My sexual preference is one irrefutable aspect of me, like the color of my skin. I've never been interested in revealing intimate details about my life. The concern with engaging with the media has to do with trying to make sure they will understand this difference."
Although much of Macfarlane's love life remains mysterious, the actor has graced us with his unexpected hidden talents, like woodworking and music. Macfarlane also shared other somewhat personal details about his life. While appearing on the "Story + Rain Talks" podcast, for instance, he reminisced about bonding with his dad as a child. "Woodworking is a connection to the past, to [my father]," Macfarlane confessed. "It's a connection to nature. How does the grain of this wood work? It's a connection to the tactile, which is so different than what we have as actors."