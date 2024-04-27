Celebrities Hallmark's Luke Macfarlane Is Rumored To Have Dated

Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane and his partner, Hig Roberts, aren't the types to share their entire lives on social media. Besides the occasional pics, like when Macfarlane shared photos of his and Roberts' newborn daughter on Instagram in June 2023, they rarely provide glimpses into their relationship. Similarly, Macfarlane hasn't spoken much about his prior partners either. In 2008, ahead of the wedding episode of his hit show "Brothers & Sisters" airing, in which Macfarlane's character, Scotty, married Matthew Rhys' character, Kevin, the actor came out.

He did so in an article in The Globe and Mail sweetly entitled: "A commitment to himself." Those close to Macfarlane already knew about his sexuality, of course, but this was the first time he made it public. "I don't know what will happen professionally," the "Bros" star acknowledged. "That is the fear, but I guess I can't really be concerned about what will happen because it's my truth." He discussed the significance of the "Brothers & Sisters" wedding episode too, but Macfarlane notably chose not to disclose whether he was seeing anyone at the time IRL.

As the Hallmark stalwart reasoned, "That is my personal life. That is where I draw the difference." However, plenty of rumors circulated about the various celebrities that Macfarlane may have been in a relationship with in the past regardless. One star that Macfarlane has been linked to is Charlie David, a fellow actor who appeared in projects such as "Dante's Cove." He's also a producer and has worked on "PolyLove," among many others. They reportedly dated around 2008.