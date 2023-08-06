Meet Hallmark Star Luke MacFarlane's Partner, Hig Roberts

It's natural for fans to want to know a bit about the real-life partners of our favorite Hallmark Channel stars. After all, we see these actors taking on plenty of romantic roles, so of course we want to know who they're romancing IRL. Well, for those of us whose favorite Hallmark leading man goes by the name of Luke Macfarlane, it's time to learn a little more about his own leading man in his own love story. Until recently, only true fans knew about Macfarlane's real-life partner. This summer, though, some very exciting new developments have caused the very private couple to get a bit more public.

We've long known that Luke Macfarlane is one of the Hallmark stars who are proud members of the LGBTQIA community. Still, while this lovable leading man has been very open about his sexuality, he's stayed tight-lipped about who exactly his romantic partners have been. It seems, though, that Macfarlane has settled down, and his partner is the other half of one serious power couple. Macfarlane is in a relationship with none other than Hig Roberts, a champion Alpine skier.