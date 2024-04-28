What We Know About Dominic Purcell's Four Children

Whether you loved him as Lincoln Burrows on "Prison Break," or as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, on the CW's "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," Dominic Purcell has been a mainstay in several films and TV shows for over 30 years. The beloved actor made headlines in 2023 because of his whirlwind romance with Tish Cyrus, ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus and mother to Miley Cyrus. According to an Us Magazine exclusive, Purcell and her daughter Noah Cyrus had a brief fling, but when that ended, Tish scooped him up, and they started dating while the ink was barely dry on her divorce papers.

Purcell brought four children from a previous marriage with Rebecca Williamson to the relationship. He and Williamson tied the knot in 1998 but divorced amicably in 2007. Purcell and Williamson's kids include: Joseph Purcell, born in 1999, Audrey Purcell in 2001, and twins Augustus and Lily-Rose Purcell in 2003.

On February 15, 2024, Purcell posted a photograph of him and his kids when they were much younger. He proudly wrote, "Been a dad now for 23 years. The responsibility to protect, provide, nurture and guide is heavy stuff, terrifying at times but yet the most profound gift ever given to me." He then explained his dreams for their future, stating, "Their happiness is all I want for them. It's that simple."