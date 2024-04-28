What We Know About Dominic Purcell's Four Children
Whether you loved him as Lincoln Burrows on "Prison Break," or as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, on the CW's "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," Dominic Purcell has been a mainstay in several films and TV shows for over 30 years. The beloved actor made headlines in 2023 because of his whirlwind romance with Tish Cyrus, ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus and mother to Miley Cyrus. According to an Us Magazine exclusive, Purcell and her daughter Noah Cyrus had a brief fling, but when that ended, Tish scooped him up, and they started dating while the ink was barely dry on her divorce papers.
Purcell brought four children from a previous marriage with Rebecca Williamson to the relationship. He and Williamson tied the knot in 1998 but divorced amicably in 2007. Purcell and Williamson's kids include: Joseph Purcell, born in 1999, Audrey Purcell in 2001, and twins Augustus and Lily-Rose Purcell in 2003.
On February 15, 2024, Purcell posted a photograph of him and his kids when they were much younger. He proudly wrote, "Been a dad now for 23 years. The responsibility to protect, provide, nurture and guide is heavy stuff, terrifying at times but yet the most profound gift ever given to me." He then explained his dreams for their future, stating, "Their happiness is all I want for them. It's that simple."
Audrey Purcell seems to be following in her father's footsteps
"Blade: Trinity" star Dominic Purcell continued in his Instagram post, writing, "Joe Audrey Lilly Gus. Very proud of the young adults you all now have become. Very proud and extremely thankful. Proud puppa bear. Love Dad." On Facebook, Dominic shared his paternal love in April 2020, posting a picture of him sporting a Burt Reynolds mustache and hugging a young Audrey, captioning it, "My beautiful sweet baby girl Audrey. One of four of the brat pack I'm dad too. @Audreypurcell is all grown up now, a real force of nature, ridiculously intelligent, strong willed, fiercely independent and incredibly bossy."
In an August 2018 interview with Humans of Surfing, Purcess was asked whether or not his kids would follow in his professional footsteps. "Nah, I don't want my kids to become actors. It's a very tough business," citing a high unemployment rate among actors and noting that he happened to be fortunate to have had success (via The Inertia). "But in saying that," he stated, "if they really, really wanted to do it, then I'd support them one million percent. I don't place restrictions on my kids' dreams."
In November 2021, Dominic wrote on Instagram that bigwigs in Hollywood were taking an interest in Audrey and that she was studying acting in Australia. So far, she has one acting credit: the 2024 short film, "Amos' Bride."
Purcell's other kids also take after their dad
In January 2023, Dominic Purcell shared an Instagram photo of his son Joseph on the beach, holding a surfboard, and wrote, "Just a proud dad. Best thing ever....My eldest Joe. He's got it goin on. Yeah he's a better surfer than me." Prior to that, in 2018, he posted a photo on Facebook of him and Joe surfing, and part of the caption read, "@guspurcell where you at? #playstation." Clearly, his other son, Augustus "Gus" Purcell, was busy elsewhere. In May 2020, Dominic shared a Facebook video of Gus beating him at tennis and shouting, "Look who's boss of this b*tch!" to which dad lovingly wrote, "Got his dad's mouth that's my boy."
Dominic later shared a photo from his wedding in August 2023 to Instagram, depicting daughter Lily-Rose in a silk gown, and hilariously said, "My beautiful daughter @lilypurcell. Boys stay away." In December of that year he shared a photo of him and Lily-Rose as a toddler, writing, "My four kids are thriving and I love them very much and they love me. It doesn't get better than that."
In November 2023, Dominic shared a pic on Instagram of him with her as a baby, and summed up his job as a father with, "Been a dad now for 24 years. They've all kept me accountable and responsible. Yeah I've had my wild days, but in the end it's about them. It always has been.