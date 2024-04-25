Suri Cruise Nails 2024's Coastal Cowgirl Trend In New Photo

Suri Cruise and her eclectic fashion sense shine with her recent coastal cowgirl ensemble. Since her birth in 2006, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter has been an enigma to the public. Unlike other A-list children, Suri has been kept away from the spotlight for most of her life, aside from the occasional paparazzi pic here and there. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Holmes gave insight into why her daughter isn't in the spotlight. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she explained.

While Suri has been shielded from the cutthroat world of Hollywood, the young New Yorker has still managed to make headlines for her stunning transformation, specifically in regard to her fashion choices. On April 24, less than week after her 18th birthday accessories melted our hearts in a touching photo, the young New Yorker was photographed sporting an oversized beige sweater cinched with a brown leather belt. Suri paired the top with a flowy white skirt and rustic cowboy boots to finish her look, channeling the "coastal cowgirl" trend to a tee.