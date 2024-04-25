Suri Cruise Nails 2024's Coastal Cowgirl Trend In New Photo
Suri Cruise and her eclectic fashion sense shine with her recent coastal cowgirl ensemble. Since her birth in 2006, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter has been an enigma to the public. Unlike other A-list children, Suri has been kept away from the spotlight for most of her life, aside from the occasional paparazzi pic here and there. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Holmes gave insight into why her daughter isn't in the spotlight. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she explained.
While Suri has been shielded from the cutthroat world of Hollywood, the young New Yorker has still managed to make headlines for her stunning transformation, specifically in regard to her fashion choices. On April 24, less than week after her 18th birthday accessories melted our hearts in a touching photo, the young New Yorker was photographed sporting an oversized beige sweater cinched with a brown leather belt. Suri paired the top with a flowy white skirt and rustic cowboy boots to finish her look, channeling the "coastal cowgirl" trend to a tee.
Suri Cruise's fashion sense pops with fun bohemian cowgirl look
In 2009, Katie Holmes told Access Hollywood (via Vanity Fair) that her daughter has a strong sense of style, telling the news outlet: "She wears what she wants. ... She has an idea of what she wants to wear every day." Suri Cruise's confident and unique fashion sense has continued to thrive well into her teenage years, with her recent take on the coastal cowgirl trend turning heads.
Over the last few years, pop culture enthusiasts have become obsessed with merging the free-spirited bohemian stylings into the rustic world of Western fashion. Dubbed the "coastal cowgirl" look, the popular fashion trend has resulted in people sporting airy blouses or dresses with rustic statement pieces like cowboy hats and cowboy boots. The style has also made its way to Hollywood, with many celebrities giving their own spin on the fashion fad.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter isn't the only celebrity to explore the famous trend. From Miley Cyrus and her "Younger Now" era to Sydney Sweeny's monochromatic cowgirl look, various public figures have thrived in the bohemian/western chic look. In a 2023 interview with Today, New York stylist Samantha Brown explained why the "coastal cowgirl" trend has gained so much momentum. "I feel like there's something about those hints of Western flair that make things feel a little bit more personal to the person wearing it," she said.