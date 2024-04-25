Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte's Mischievous Sense Of Humor With Her Favorite Joke
William, Prince of Wales, had a classroom full of young students in stitches after telling a knock-knock joke. William told the children that it was his own daughter's favorite joke, which just may prove that young Princess Charlotte is the comedian of the family. Charlotte's little brother, Prince Louis, may be known for stealing the show at many royal events with his silliness. Behind closed doors, though, Charlotte seems to be quite the jokester herself, and luckily, her family's difficulty isn't affecting her sense of humor.
On Thursday, April 25, Prince William headed to the West Midlands to make several appearances. While there, he visited St Michael's School, where he had been invited by a student. While spending time with some students, William knocked it out of the park with Charlotte's favorite knock-knock joke. William told the students, "I'm going to say a joke that is Charlotte's favorite joke at the moment that she keeps telling me." He started with "Knock-knock." When the children responded with "Who's there?" William said, "Interrupting cow." The group began to reply with "Interrupting cow, who?" when William interrupted them with a "Moo." The children erupted with laughter, proving that Charlotte knows how to entertain her age group perfectly. The class looks to be about the princess' age, who will celebrate her ninth birthday on May 2
Princess Charlotte's knock-knock joke shows that the children are doing okay
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been keeping quite a low profile as of late. Amidst plenty of rumors and speculation about Kate's whereabouts, their children's disappearance from the public eye for several months has also caused concern. Since the heartbreaking news of Kate's cancer diagnosis broke, however, many fans have stopped their speculation out of respect for the family. Hearing William share Princess Charlotte's favorite joke as their family's private struggles continue may seem like a simple act. Yet, it speaks volumes not just about Charlotte but also about what is going on at home.
Royal fans know that Princess Charlotte has been caught showing off her sassy attitude many times over the years. Consequently, hearing the young princess' favorite joke indicates that despite the difficulty going on at home, she and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, are still able to have fun and be kids. After telling the joke, William added, "That's the one I hear a lot at the moment," proving that Charlotte's silliness is just as intact as ever. When Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, she said, "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." And, by the sound of Charlotte's playfulness, it's clear that these parents are doing a great job staying positive.