Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte's Mischievous Sense Of Humor With Her Favorite Joke

William, Prince of Wales, had a classroom full of young students in stitches after telling a knock-knock joke. William told the children that it was his own daughter's favorite joke, which just may prove that young Princess Charlotte is the comedian of the family. Charlotte's little brother, Prince Louis, may be known for stealing the show at many royal events with his silliness. Behind closed doors, though, Charlotte seems to be quite the jokester herself, and luckily, her family's difficulty isn't affecting her sense of humor.

On Thursday, April 25, Prince William headed to the West Midlands to make several appearances. While there, he visited St Michael's School, where he had been invited by a student. While spending time with some students, William knocked it out of the park with Charlotte's favorite knock-knock joke. William told the students, "I'm going to say a joke that is Charlotte's favorite joke at the moment that she keeps telling me." He started with "Knock-knock." When the children responded with "Who's there?" William said, "Interrupting cow." The group began to reply with "Interrupting cow, who?" when William interrupted them with a "Moo." The children erupted with laughter, proving that Charlotte knows how to entertain her age group perfectly. The class looks to be about the princess' age, who will celebrate her ninth birthday on May 2