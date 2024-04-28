Does HGTV's David Bromstad Have A Twin Brother? Debunking The Viral Rumor

David Bromstad first appeared on TV in 2006 when he won HGTV's "Design Star." He later judged this competition in future seasons and went on to star in his own shows on the network: "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." David also showcased his enthusiasm for bold designs when he participated in Season 2 of HGTV's all-star competition, "Rock the Block." While HGTV has multiple sets of twins among its roster of stars, including Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, as well as Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, David is not part of this group. Although David teamed up with the Scott twins when he appeared on eight episodes of their series "Brother vs. Brother," he doesn't have a twin brother of his own.

It's unclear where this twin rumor originated, as David doesn't share a particularly close resemblance to his only brother, Dean Bromstad. David also has two sisters, Dynelle and Dyonne Bromstad. While his sisters have made guest appearances on TV with him, his brother Dean appears to prefer a more private life. Dean has appeared in family photos on social media, and he seems to look more like his dad, Richard Bromstad, than his brother. While David has brown eyes, Dean's are blue. Dean also appears to have lighter, blonder hair, and David's hair is a darker brown. In addition, an Instagram photo of David, Dean, and one of their sisters as kids also shows the two brothers looking pretty different.