Does HGTV's David Bromstad Have A Twin Brother? Debunking The Viral Rumor
David Bromstad first appeared on TV in 2006 when he won HGTV's "Design Star." He later judged this competition in future seasons and went on to star in his own shows on the network: "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home." David also showcased his enthusiasm for bold designs when he participated in Season 2 of HGTV's all-star competition, "Rock the Block." While HGTV has multiple sets of twins among its roster of stars, including Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, as well as Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, David is not part of this group. Although David teamed up with the Scott twins when he appeared on eight episodes of their series "Brother vs. Brother," he doesn't have a twin brother of his own.
It's unclear where this twin rumor originated, as David doesn't share a particularly close resemblance to his only brother, Dean Bromstad. David also has two sisters, Dynelle and Dyonne Bromstad. While his sisters have made guest appearances on TV with him, his brother Dean appears to prefer a more private life. Dean has appeared in family photos on social media, and he seems to look more like his dad, Richard Bromstad, than his brother. While David has brown eyes, Dean's are blue. Dean also appears to have lighter, blonder hair, and David's hair is a darker brown. In addition, an Instagram photo of David, Dean, and one of their sisters as kids also shows the two brothers looking pretty different.
It was David Bromstad's changing style, not a twin
It's possible that the rumor of David Bromstad having a twin brother gained traction when fans saw photos of the HGTV personality over the years and mistakenly thought his varied looks were two different people. David's transformation is illustrated on Instagram in a side-by-side comparison of selfies from 2009 and 2019. In 2009, the TV star was clean-shaven, while a decade later, he had a beard and mustache. Further Instagram pics of David with and without facial hair show a similar, yet very different appearance.
In addition, David also has more body art in the 2019 shot. "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself," he explained to H&H Tattoo Co. "I'm a blank canvas that needs to be filled!" The TV star chooses designs that reflect his life. For instance, David has some iconic pop culture tattoos, like a grinning Mickey Mouse and multiple smaller Mickeys inked on his arm. These illustrations are a nod to his career with Disney, before he began working for HGTV.
David also has a tattoo on his abdomen in honor on his birth year, 1973, and a tiger with its tail pointing up towards his ear. "Since I'm a Leo I'm a fan of all large cats," the TV personality explained to Passport. "They represent bravery, strength, valor and they look really cool." The tattoos take hours to complete. David started at age 23, and he's been gradually adding colorful designs.
David Bromstad and his sisters enjoy decorating together
David Bromstad may not have a twin brother, but he does have similarities with his two big sisters, Dynelle and Dyonne Bromstad. While they don't share an uncanny physical resemblance, they appreciate artistic pursuits. Back in December 2022, David posted an Instagram video of one of his sister's holiday decorations. "Look at her creativity!!! She's always been my biggest inspiration and u can clearly see why," the HGTV star wrote. David and one of his sisters also co-founded their own business, Dragonfly Designs. In addition, his sister Dyonne has worked in the field of interior design.
Dynelle and Dyonne got on-camera experience on the 2021 "Holiday Extravaganza" episode of "My Lottery Dream Home." His sisters collaborated with David on Christmas decorations that showcased their family's Scandinavian heritage. The experience of working with them was a career highlight for David. "They are such a huge part of my life ... We are goofy, weird, delightfully strange, fashionable, intensely honest, Hyper creative, and deliciously dorky," David enthused on Instagram. "I'm so honored and proud to have worked with these incredible women."
At the end of the show, the trio showed the results to their parents. As David's noted on Instagram, his parents are big fans of decorating for the holiday, and they influenced their children. The HGTV star knew that he and his sisters had succeeded in their efforts when their mom asked to take some of the décor home with her.