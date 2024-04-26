Donald Trump's Latest Hair Fiasco Has Critics Flipping Over His Floppy 'Do

Donald Trump's hair has long been a hot topic of conversation, with many still wondering about the mechanics of his iconic 'do. From questioning whether it's really the former president's natural hair to guessing the number of transplants he's had to achieve the inimitable look, there are tons of unanswered questions plaguing the nation. Adding fuel to the fire, Trump occasionally struggles to control his mane in public, which is what happened on the third day of his instantly infamous "hush money" case.

While en route to the courthouse on April 25, 2024, the controversial politician made a quick visit to a construction site, where he chatted with the media. However, it wasn't Trump's words that grabbed our attention — it was his unruly hair, struggling against the merciless New York City gusts. The former president's distinguished blonde locks failed to hold up (quite literally), exposing what seemed to be a bald head underneath.

What is happening with Trump's hair here? pic.twitter.com/UWe9Oxe2Zf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 25, 2024

The footage of Trump's combover dancing in the breeze quickly spread on social media, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter, where critics flipped over his floppy 'do. From dissecting the physics of his flowing strands to outright, unabashed mockery, users had an absolute field day with the former "Apprentice" host's latest hair fiasco, fueling the myriad conspiracy theories behind it.