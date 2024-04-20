Donald Trump's Appearance Before Trial Day 4 Doesn't Help Reports Of Him Dozing Off Again

From the looks of it, Donald Trump is either getting very bored during his hush money trial, or criminal court is just really wearing him out. Monday, April 15, 2024, was the first day of the former U.S. president's criminal trial for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money in 2016 to keep quiet about their prior affair. Over the course of the first week of his trial, reports claimed that Trump may have been nodding off in the New York courtroom in the middle of proceedings. Seeing how he looked on the morning of Friday, April 19, 2024, only seems to make these reports more plausible.

Regardless of what you think of Trump, most of us can agree that he usually has plenty of energy and a surplus of confidence. As he entered the courtroom for the fourth day of his trial, however, something seemed a bit off. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump can be seen approaching the crowd and making a statement. However, his behavior gave some folks pause, as Trump's attitude and demeanor seemed subdued and even somewhat defeated, which is a stark contrast to his usual bravado. It certainly made accusations that the politician and former host of "The Apprentice" had been napping in the courtroom seem a lot more plausible.