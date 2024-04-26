We Finally Know O.J. Simpson's Cause Of Death

O.J. Simpson's cause of death has finally been revealed. The controversial figure died at the age of 76 on April 10, 2024. On April 26, Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, announced that his death was a result of metastatic prostate cancer, per People. Simpson had announced his cancer diagnosis in May 2023. According to LaVergne, "He thought [he] had beaten it. I thought this was done, but you know how cancers go. They come back, and they come back with a vengeance," noting that "ultimately, that was the cause."

More to come...