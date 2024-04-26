King Charles Shuts Down Chatter About His Health In Calculated New Move
The internet has been buzzing with concern and questions about King Charles III's health since news broke on April 25 that the king's funeral plans are being re-evaluated. This came along with word from a source that, as a result of his cancer diagnosis, the king "is really very unwell. More than they are letting on," per the Daily Beast. The very next day, Buckingham Palace announced that the 75-year-old monarch will soon be back to his public duties. Regardless of what is going on behind closed doors, this announcement and its timing make it quite clear that Charles does not want the public worrying about his health any more than they already are.
According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on April 26, "doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties" (via People). The king took a break from making public appearances when he was diagnosed with cancer back in February. Per USA Today, the palace noted that the doctors who are helping Charles are "very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive," which is in direct opposition to the recent rumors that the king's health was deteriorating.
King Charles is still in treatment as he resumes public duties
According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles III will be marking his return to the public eye with a very fitting appearance: he and Queen Camilla will head to a cancer center to meet with staff and patients. According to NBC News, the palace said, "This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements his majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead." The statement notes that Charles' return to his public duties does not mean that he is finished with his cancer treatment. He will still be in treatment and "will remain subject to doctors' advice." Consequently, the statement adds, "It will not be a full summer program."
The fact that this schedule and statement came a mere 24 hours after the talk about the king's rumored poor health began circulating seems like part of why the statement was made in the first place. In reality, though, it may have a lot to do with Charles' desire to get back to work. In March 2024, Charles' nephew, Peter Phillips, opened up to Sky News Australia, saying that Charles was "frustrated" to be away from work. He explained, "He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?'," adding, "he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality."
The royals' recent PR struggles likely inspired this statement
The timing of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was particularly difficult because of how it coincided with Catherine, Princess of Wales' own cancer diagnosis. Many conspiracy theories and rumors exploded before Kate Middleton revealed what had kept her from the public eye. With photoshop controversies, hiding, and secrecy abound, much of the public has found it increasingly difficult to trust the royal family throughout the past few months. Consequently, the palace's instinct to jump on rumors that the true status of Charles' health was being kept under wraps was likely a better choice than letting gossip spin out of control again.
It will be important for the public to see Charles make good on his schedule and return to the public eye. Not only is it reassuring to the public that Charles' condition is improving, but it will be good for royal fans to see the palace make a promise and follow through in the wake of all the chaos from the monarchy. Even so, it is worth noting that the statement from Buckingham Palace mentioned that Charles' engagements will be "adapted where necessary to minimize any risks." From the sound of it, he will opt out when he doesn't feel well enough. We're all hoping that the statement is true and that Charles can complete his upcoming engagements with ease.