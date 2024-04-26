King Charles Shuts Down Chatter About His Health In Calculated New Move

The internet has been buzzing with concern and questions about King Charles III's health since news broke on April 25 that the king's funeral plans are being re-evaluated. This came along with word from a source that, as a result of his cancer diagnosis, the king "is really very unwell. More than they are letting on," per the Daily Beast. The very next day, Buckingham Palace announced that the 75-year-old monarch will soon be back to his public duties. Regardless of what is going on behind closed doors, this announcement and its timing make it quite clear that Charles does not want the public worrying about his health any more than they already are.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on April 26, "doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties" (via People). The king took a break from making public appearances when he was diagnosed with cancer back in February. Per USA Today, the palace noted that the doctors who are helping Charles are "very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive," which is in direct opposition to the recent rumors that the king's health was deteriorating.