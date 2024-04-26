Trump's Birthday Greeting To Melania Is As Cold As He Claims NYC Courthouse Is
So much for a "Happy birthday!" Donald Trump sent a lackluster birthday message to his wife Melania Trump while complaining about his high-profile court case.
Back in April 2023, the controversial former U.S. president was indicted on 34 counts for falsifying business records after an investigation revealed that he allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 via "fixer" Michael Cohen to stay quiet about their alleged affair. "During the election, Trump and others employed a "catch and kill" scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr announced in a statement. A year after the indictment was announced, Trump returned to court for his first criminal trial with a not-guilty plea, a cocky attitude, and false accusations. "This is election interference. That's all it is. Election interference and it's a disgrace," he said during a pre-trial hearing, per PBS.
In addition to making election interference arguments, Trump has used the ongoing court case to try to drive up sympathy, specifically regarding how it's taking him away from his wife and family. However, his recent birthday message to Melania was seemingly filled with everything but warmth.
Trump's birthday message to Melania seems devoid of emotion
On April 26, 2024, Donald Trump kicked off day eight of his criminal hush money trial with a birthday message to his wife, Melania Trump. "I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday," he said, per TMZ. "It'd be nice to be with her, but I'm at a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial." However, it didn't take long for him to make Melania's birthday message all about him and the supposed low temperatures in the courthouse. "We have another day of court in a freezing courthouse; it's very cold in there, on purpose, I believe," he said. "They don't seem to get the temperature up; it shouldn't be that complicated." Trump ended his bizarre birthday message by once again claiming that the trial is rigged.
While the twice impeached former U.S. president is spending Melania's special day in a courthouse, the latter is reportedly having a small celebration with family. "She's still suffering the loss of her mother, and this birthday is difficult in that respect," a Mar-a-Lago source told People. "She will be with her family for a low-key celebration."
Since her husband's trial has started, Melania has been absent from the court proceedings. While sje has yet to officially break her silence on the matter, her former aid Stephanie Grisham revealed that the case has put a significant strain on their marriage. "She didn't take it lightly at all," she explained to CNN.