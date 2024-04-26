Trump's Birthday Greeting To Melania Is As Cold As He Claims NYC Courthouse Is

So much for a "Happy birthday!" Donald Trump sent a lackluster birthday message to his wife Melania Trump while complaining about his high-profile court case.

Back in April 2023, the controversial former U.S. president was indicted on 34 counts for falsifying business records after an investigation revealed that he allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 via "fixer" Michael Cohen to stay quiet about their alleged affair. "During the election, Trump and others employed a "catch and kill" scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr announced in a statement. A year after the indictment was announced, Trump returned to court for his first criminal trial with a not-guilty plea, a cocky attitude, and false accusations. "This is election interference. That's all it is. Election interference and it's a disgrace," he said during a pre-trial hearing, per PBS.

In addition to making election interference arguments, Trump has used the ongoing court case to try to drive up sympathy, specifically regarding how it's taking him away from his wife and family. However, his recent birthday message to Melania was seemingly filled with everything but warmth.