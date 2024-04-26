Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves' Kids Look Like Their Clones In Rare Outing

Actor Matthew McConaughey and model and entrepreneur Camila Alves McConaughey got married in 2012 and have three children: Levi Alves McConaughey was born in 2008, Vida Alves McConaughey was born in 2010, and Livingston Alves McConaughey was born in 2012. The entire McConaughey family took to the red carpet at the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala on April 25, 2024. The organization, helmed by football coach Mack Brown, country singer Jack Ingram, and Matthew, holds a yearly, two-day event to fundraise for nonprofits with a focus on children.

On the red carpet, the world was reminded how similar the McConaughey children look to their parents. Levi and Matthew have been called clones before, and they, along with Livingston, looked identical in button-up shirts and suits for the big event. In addition to similar outfits, they also each had smiles on their faces.

As for the women of the family, Vida once again looked like a copy-paste of her mom Camila at the gala's red carpet. They both styled their dark, wavy hair down and wore understated accessories along with fancy dresses. However, they chose different vibes for the colors of their dresses: Camila's was black with some shimmery elements and Vida's was a pale pink.