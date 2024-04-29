Ivanka Trump And Erin Napier Have One Parenting Goal In Common

At first glance, the two women pictured here might seem to have nothing in common. Ivanka Trump lives an insanely lavish life with her family in one of the poshest areas of Florida, and this follows her four years working for the most famous house in America. Erin Napier comes from a much more modest background, and while HGTV's "Home Town" brought her fame, she and husband Ben Napier still enjoy simple pleasures in their Mississippi home. While Ivanka shares selfies from fancy soirées and family trips to exotic locales, Erin's Instagram feed features highlights of their renovation jobs, plus the occasional pic of Ben getting splinters removed from his hands.

But the former first daughter and the interior designer are both mothers who prioritize the well-being of their children, particularly in the age of electronics and social media. Recently, Ivanka promoted a book called "The Anxious Generation," about the toll technology takes on children's mental health. "Key takeaways: No smartphones before high school/No social media before 16/Phone free schools/More independence, free play and responsibility in the real world," Ivanka wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Erin would be the first to applaud. She and Ben are co-founders of a grassroots organization called OSPREY (Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth). Their mission is to create family communities who collectively ban social media for their underage children. "Osprey is for parents who want to create a dynamic, engaged childhood for their kids, and preserve the value of authentic human connection," their website states.