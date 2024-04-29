Joe Biden Unveils New Nickname For Trump That Mocks His Embarrassing Courtroom Behavior

The White House Correspondents' Dinner took place in Washington D.C. on April 27, 2024. An annual, star-studded event, the evening is a ticketed, fundraising dinner for the White House Correspondents' Association, and is usually attended by the President of the United States. The event is about entertainment rather than any pressing political issues and often includes a speaker who is more likely to roast the president than to talk about his accolades. This year, President Joe Biden was seated at the head table and received a bit of razzing from "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost about his age.

Later in the evening, Biden delivered some of his own jokes during a 10-minute speech. And, while the president made a few jabs at his advanced years to plenty of resulting laughter, it was mainly his political opponent, Donald Trump, who was on the receiving end of Biden's remarks. The president kicked off his speech with some gratitude followed by a real zinger. "I want to thank you for the warm welcome, but please — not so loud. Donald is listening," he quipped (via YouTube). Biden then bequeathed the former president with a new nickname: "Sleepy Don! I kind of like that. I may use that again."