Joe Biden Unveils New Nickname For Trump That Mocks His Embarrassing Courtroom Behavior
The White House Correspondents' Dinner took place in Washington D.C. on April 27, 2024. An annual, star-studded event, the evening is a ticketed, fundraising dinner for the White House Correspondents' Association, and is usually attended by the President of the United States. The event is about entertainment rather than any pressing political issues and often includes a speaker who is more likely to roast the president than to talk about his accolades. This year, President Joe Biden was seated at the head table and received a bit of razzing from "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost about his age.
Later in the evening, Biden delivered some of his own jokes during a 10-minute speech. And, while the president made a few jabs at his advanced years to plenty of resulting laughter, it was mainly his political opponent, Donald Trump, who was on the receiving end of Biden's remarks. The president kicked off his speech with some gratitude followed by a real zinger. "I want to thank you for the warm welcome, but please — not so loud. Donald is listening," he quipped (via YouTube). Biden then bequeathed the former president with a new nickname: "Sleepy Don! I kind of like that. I may use that again."
Sleepy was just one of the jabs Biden made about Trump
During his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Joe Biden turned the tables on his political rival, Donald Trump, by dubbing him "Sleepy Don." The controversial politician has regularly referred to Biden as "Sleepy Joe" since his 2020 presidential campaign against him. But Trump, who is currently in the middle of his hush-money trial, is the one who has appeared to be exhausted lately, especially in court, with reports claiming that he even fell asleep during his first day hearing testimony.
Trump is facing criminal charges in conjunction with allegedly paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair while he was initially running for president in 2016. In Biden's speech, he alluded to the instantly infamous trial again by pointing out, "Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather," (via YouTube). He also pulled Trump in on the aging Colin Jost referred to, acknowledging, "Age is an issue," before clarifying, "I'm a grown man, running against a 6-year-old."