What Really Drove Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Away From His Former Gig As A Soap Star

Before he was the ultimate Hallmark hunk, Ryan Paevey was a successful soap star. Hallmark fans are more than familiar with the actor, who made his debut on the network in the 2016 movie "Unleashing Mr. Darcy," but not everyone may be aware of Paevey's impressive tenure on "General Hospital." He joined the cast of the beloved ABC soap in 2013 as Nathan West, a detective sent to Port Charles to work on a cold case. Paevey had an impactful run on the popular soap opera, portraying West for nearly five years.

When the Hallmark star suddenly quit "General Hospital" in 2018, fans were understandably confused, though his character's on-screen death appeared to seal the deal for good. Speaking to Soaps in Depth about his abrupt departure, in 2018, Paevey emphasized that there was no bad blood behind the scenes. "I was ready to go, and I think 'GH' knew that," he confirmed, clarifying, "It was a completely amicable situation. [...] I owe this show so much." By the time Paevey left, the gig had already catapulted him to Hallmark stardom.

Naturally, the actor has nothing but fond memories of his time on the iconic soap. In fact, he acknowledged, "My death was the best thing I've ever gotten to play," confessing, "I was really amazed and, to be honest, honored [that] they wrote it for me." Sadly, a short while later, Paevey admitted that his "General Hospital" exit wasn't entirely smooth sailing, pointing at none other than the fans for making it more difficult than it had to be.