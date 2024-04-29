What Really Drove Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Away From His Former Gig As A Soap Star
Before he was the ultimate Hallmark hunk, Ryan Paevey was a successful soap star. Hallmark fans are more than familiar with the actor, who made his debut on the network in the 2016 movie "Unleashing Mr. Darcy," but not everyone may be aware of Paevey's impressive tenure on "General Hospital." He joined the cast of the beloved ABC soap in 2013 as Nathan West, a detective sent to Port Charles to work on a cold case. Paevey had an impactful run on the popular soap opera, portraying West for nearly five years.
When the Hallmark star suddenly quit "General Hospital" in 2018, fans were understandably confused, though his character's on-screen death appeared to seal the deal for good. Speaking to Soaps in Depth about his abrupt departure, in 2018, Paevey emphasized that there was no bad blood behind the scenes. "I was ready to go, and I think 'GH' knew that," he confirmed, clarifying, "It was a completely amicable situation. [...] I owe this show so much." By the time Paevey left, the gig had already catapulted him to Hallmark stardom.
Naturally, the actor has nothing but fond memories of his time on the iconic soap. In fact, he acknowledged, "My death was the best thing I've ever gotten to play," confessing, "I was really amazed and, to be honest, honored [that] they wrote it for me." Sadly, a short while later, Paevey admitted that his "General Hospital" exit wasn't entirely smooth sailing, pointing at none other than the fans for making it more difficult than it had to be.
Paevey left General Hospital because of the online hate
When news of Ryan Paevey leaving "General Hospital" broke in 2018, despite maintaining that there was no underlying drama, the star hinted at the real reason he was driven from the gig. Taking to his account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Hallmark star reiterated, "The decision to leave was mine," while also shouting out the support of the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini. "Cut the guy some slack; his job is hard and thankless," the actor argued in his defense, challenging any lingering resentment on his fans' part. Still, the issue didn't gain much traction at the time. It wasn't until more than five years later that the real motive behind Paevey's exit from "General Hospital" was revealed — the constant online criticism.
He joined fellow "General Hospital" alum Nicolas Bechtel, who had a short stint portraying Spencer Cassadine in 2013 and again in 2020, in calling out the intense negativity coming from the series' fans. Paevey disclosed, "It's why I bowed out years ago," elaborating, "Soap Twitter was one of the most caustic online environments I've ever experienced [...] Droves of armchair judges with no ability or experience standing in judgment of people out there working hard to entertain. Don't miss it at all," (via X). The soap alum's past sentiments go hand in hand with the heartbreaking announcement about Paevey's next career step, which he also shared on X.
The Hallmark star might be done with the showbiz industry
In April 2024, Ryan Paevey revealed he was considering an acting hiatus because of the toxic atmosphere of the entertainment industry. Replying to a curious fan inquiring about his next project, the Hallmark star poignantly shared, "I may take 2024 off from filming unless the project is with friends. The last eight months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises," (via X). Though he didn't directly address online criticism, Paevey's past experiences with negativity, especially during his "General Hospital" gig, likely contributed to his low tolerance for any animosity in a work environment.
Notably, many fans were surprised when the actor divulged that he would most likely not be returning to reprise his role as Nathan West while speaking to Soaps in Depth in 2022. "No discussion has been made since [my exit]. I think the canvas has long since moved on," Paevey asserted. While "General Hospital" is renowned for its unexpected plot twists, the actor's firm stance against the harsh criticism to which the iconic series is often subjected suggests that his return is not something you should hold your breath for. Instead, you can enjoy Paevey in fan-favorite Hallmark movies, which are sure to satisfy your cravings for his talent.