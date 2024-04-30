Our Body Language Expert Breaks Down Miley Cyrus' Past Relationships

When they first met in June 2006, Miley Cyrus was the star of the hot new Disney show "Hannah Montana," and Nick Jonas was part of the hot new boyband, The Jonas Brothers. They were both 13 years old and understandably remained mum about their romance while it was happening. After the celebrity couple broke up in late 2007, Cyrus finally shared a few details about her time with Jonas. "We became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met," the star divulged to Seventeen magazine in 2008 (via E! News), adding simply, "Nick and I loved each other."

During their time together, the stars were spotted going to and from a date. "In this clip, there is no affection between Nick and Miley, however, this may be due to their young age and not wanting to show their relationship publicly for the cameras," observed body language expert Nicole Moore. She also suggested that the "The Best of Both Worlds" singer was a little insecure about her connection with the "Year 3000" singer.

As Moore noted, "Miley appears to be taking the passive role here and following Nick's lead as she walks with her head downward and several steps behind Nick." As for Jonas, "Nick does not look over at Miley or even acknowledge her in any sort of caring manner," she pointed out, "So it appears as if at this point in their relationship the two hadn't merged fully into couple status and are instead operating more as individuals."