What Worries HGTV's Jonathan Scott Most About His Wedding With Zooey Deschanel

HGTV's Jonathan Scott has revealed the one thing that worries him the most about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Zooey Deschanel. People confirmed in August 2023 that the "Property Brothers" co-host and Deschanel had gotten engaged during their trip to Scotland after dating for over four years. He and the "New Girl" star were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" in 2019, with Scott admitting to being instantly obsessed with Deschanel. "I obviously knew about her, but the onscreen experience isn't the same thing as in real life. From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice," he said of their first meeting.

This will be the third marriage for Deschanel, who split from producer Jacob Pechenik in 2019 after four years of marriage. They share two children. She was also married to Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, while Scott had been married before to Kelsy Ully. Since their surprise engagement, both Scott and Deschanel have been open to discussing their wedding plans in interviews. Earlier, he told Access Hollywood that he and Deschanel would be taking charge of the planning themselves as they both love to throw parties. He also told ET that the wedding would be a small, intimate affair with no press involved. However, there is one thing that concerns Scott about his wedding to Deschanel: his penchant for being easily moved to tears.