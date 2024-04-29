What Worries HGTV's Jonathan Scott Most About His Wedding With Zooey Deschanel
HGTV's Jonathan Scott has revealed the one thing that worries him the most about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Zooey Deschanel. People confirmed in August 2023 that the "Property Brothers" co-host and Deschanel had gotten engaged during their trip to Scotland after dating for over four years. He and the "New Girl" star were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" in 2019, with Scott admitting to being instantly obsessed with Deschanel. "I obviously knew about her, but the onscreen experience isn't the same thing as in real life. From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice," he said of their first meeting.
This will be the third marriage for Deschanel, who split from producer Jacob Pechenik in 2019 after four years of marriage. They share two children. She was also married to Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, while Scott had been married before to Kelsy Ully. Since their surprise engagement, both Scott and Deschanel have been open to discussing their wedding plans in interviews. Earlier, he told Access Hollywood that he and Deschanel would be taking charge of the planning themselves as they both love to throw parties. He also told ET that the wedding would be a small, intimate affair with no press involved. However, there is one thing that concerns Scott about his wedding to Deschanel: his penchant for being easily moved to tears.
Jonathan Scott said the wedding 'may be a disaster'
While visiting the Page Six studio to promote the "Property Brothers" with his brother and co-host, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott recalled the romantic story of how he proposed to Zooey Deschanel during their trip to Scotland in 2023. Explaining that he had it all planned out in advance, Jonathan revealed that he enlisted Deschanel's kids, Elsie and Charlie, to help orchestrate the proposal, as he wanted them to play a special role in the surprise. "We were in Edinburgh Castle and we were the last people on the property. I had it set up so they said, 'Oh, there's a pipe band playing. You want to go listen?' [She said], 'Yeah, great,'" Jonathan recalled. To Zooey's surprise, the band started to play their favorite song, "Harvest Moon" by Neil Young. "She's like, 'Wait, what?'" Jonathan continued. "And then the kids pulled up a banner that said, 'Will you marry me?' She cried and she said 'yes.'"
However, it wasn't just Zooey who was overcome with emotion that day but Jonathan as well. In fact, "I [was] a blubbering mess," he said. At this, he expressed this concern that he wouldn't be able to keep it together on the day of their wedding — just like how he basically cried the whole night when his brother Drew got married. "The wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through," Jonathan, who has said that he's the emotional one between him and his brother, told Page Six.
Jonathan reveals his one wedding non-negotiable
Aside from the near impossible task of not getting too emotional at his own wedding, Jonathan Scott is also fully engaged in working out the details of his upcoming wedding to Zooey Deschanel as of this writing. Chatting with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards in March 2024, the couple revealed that they have yet to finalize the venue and date of their ceremony as they spoke on the red carpet. They said they want to take things slow. "It has to be right, you know," Deschanel said. "It's slow, but it's going." When asked what roles her kids Elsie and Charlie would be playing at the wedding, Deschanel also played coy, saying, "I don't know yet. But like there will be cuteness, there will be cute outfits. We're like making this up as we talk to you so," she said.
Even their wedding outfits have not yet been decided — although Scott, who's half Scottish, confirmed that he would be wearing a kilt for the ceremony. "Kilts," he said, when asked what is his one must-have for his wedding with Deschanel. At the time, he said he was still deciding whether to go the traditional route by going commando or wearing something underneath his kilt. "I don't know. It's too much information," he added, to which Deschanel quipped, "I hope you wear something under it." Right now, it seems the happy couple are loving being engaged and are taking their sweet, precious time planning their special day.