Which Hallmark Hunks Are Returning For The Three Wise Men And A Baby Sequel?

"Three Wiser Men and a Boy" will take place five years after the events of "Three Wise Men and a Baby." According to the sequel's logline, "In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget," per Variety. The movie will follow the brothers as they once again come to the rescue to help out Thomas, the son of Luke (Andrew Walker). The trio takes over when Thomas' school Christmas play finds itself without a director, and hilarity is sure to ensue.

"This was an incredibly ambitious film," Walker said in an interview with Heavy. "We wanted to bring the fans something extra special and I think we exceeded our expectations." From the sound of it, fans of the original "Three Wise Men and a Baby" have a lot to look forward to in the new movie. According to Walker, this sequel has "all the heart, humor, and charm of the first one and then some. And don't worry, we've got plenty of callbacks to all the fan-favorite comments coming your way." The movie was such a hit that an extended version was released in 2023, and now we're headed back to the "Three Wise Men and a Baby" universe for more time with these beloved characters.