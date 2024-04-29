Which Hallmark Hunks Are Returning For The Three Wise Men And A Baby Sequel?
Big news for Hallmark fans and holiday movie aficionados! The Hallmark Channel has made the very wise decision to give the people what they want: a sequel to their hit film, "Three Wise Men and a Baby." The next chapter of the 2022 Christmas movie is coming to Hallmark's 2024 Countdown to Christmas, and of course, this new installment, "Three Wiser Men and a Boy," just wouldn't be what it is without the titular wise men. Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes are all reprising their roles as the Brenner brothers.
In 2022, "Three Wise Men and a Baby" premiered with an average of 3.6 million total viewers, going on to become the year's most-watched cable TV movie as well as the second most-watched program on television during its debut week. The film, which follows three very different brothers, was based on the 1987 movie "Three Men and a Baby" and like its source material, it's now following up with a sequel. From the sound of it, this sequel has everything the original did and more.
The three wise men are helping baby Thomas once again
"Three Wiser Men and a Boy" will take place five years after the events of "Three Wise Men and a Baby." According to the sequel's logline, "In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget," per Variety. The movie will follow the brothers as they once again come to the rescue to help out Thomas, the son of Luke (Andrew Walker). The trio takes over when Thomas' school Christmas play finds itself without a director, and hilarity is sure to ensue.
"This was an incredibly ambitious film," Walker said in an interview with Heavy. "We wanted to bring the fans something extra special and I think we exceeded our expectations." From the sound of it, fans of the original "Three Wise Men and a Baby" have a lot to look forward to in the new movie. According to Walker, this sequel has "all the heart, humor, and charm of the first one and then some. And don't worry, we've got plenty of callbacks to all the fan-favorite comments coming your way." The movie was such a hit that an extended version was released in 2023, and now we're headed back to the "Three Wise Men and a Baby" universe for more time with these beloved characters.
The sequel will bring classic Hallmark movie magic
The leading men of "Three Wise Men and a Baby" aren't the only members of the original team back for round two. The brothers' mom will once again be played by Margaret Colin. Fans of the network may also recognize the young actor playing Thomas. Miles Marthaller has joined the cast and previously starred in the 2023 Hallmark movie, "Round and Round."
Beyond the cast, it's no surprise to hear that this sequel has captured a lot of the Hallmark holiday magic of the original film. Paul Campbell and fellow network star Kimberley Sustad wrote the original film and returned to write this one, as well. In an exclusive interview with the three stars in 2023, Campbell told The List, "I love the types of movies that we make. I love what Hallmark does. I love the feeling that it brings people and the feeling that it brings me making them. That's why I do what I do." Fans certainly love what these three leading men and this network do, too. It's clear that we're all going to be very excited when this holiday season rolls around.